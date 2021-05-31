Who’s in the Running to Take Over Ellen DeGeneres’ Daytime Throne?

Okay, he’s sorta busy with his other job and, you know, hanging out with our favorite Friends, so this may be a moo point. (You know, like a cow’s opinion.) But The Late Late Show with James Corden host keeps popping up as an option despite having shot the idea down last year when viewers assumed DeGeneres would step down amid allegations the show was a “toxic work environment . ” (Not accused of wrongdoing herself, DeGeneres vowed to make improvements.)

“Genuinely, I have no idea where that even came from,” Corden insisted one a September Late Late Show episode. “I think somebody started a rumor somewhere and someone jumped on the thing. There is absolutely no truth in that story at all. Zero.”

Even if there had been a real offer, he wasn’t about to entertain it. “I think it would be a really crazy thing to take over from someone who I think has done the job so outrageously well for, like, 18 years,” he continued. “And I think when the day comes to end this show, [it] will be the day to probably stop hosting a show every day. “