Who’s Bachelorette Katie Thurston From Matt James’ Season?

Matt James’s season of The Bachelor did the absolute most thanks to a team of “villains” that may or may not have been producer plants. But the one contestant who managed to rise above the drama since the very beginning when she stepped out of the limo holding a massive dildo ?! That’d be bank marketing manager Katie Thurston.

Despite being cut from the show WAY too early (in my opinion), Katie is a Bachelor Nation fan favorite and was announced this week as the next Bachelorette alongside Michelle Young! So the time has obviously come to stalk her as if she’s your ex’s new girlfriend. Cool? Let’s go.

She’s All About Sex Positivity

Katie was super sex positive during her time on The Bachelor. To circle back to that vibrator moment real quick, Katie said, “It wasn’t some agenda that I had coming on to the show. It’s just who I am and who I’ve been this whole time. It wasn’t until after the fact that I realized how big of a deal it was — which excites me because I do believe it’s 2021 and women should be comfortable talking about their sexuality. “

WE LOVE TO SEE IT.

She’s TikTok Famous

Before applying to The Bachelor, 29-year-old Katie was already cool on TikTok. Naturally, her most popular TikTok is about masturbating and having sex with ghosts:

And thanks to TikTok, we also know she bled on a friend’s face while making out:

I’ve never related to someone on this show more.

She Has High Expectations in a Partner

Literally stealing her ABC bio for all future dating profiles:

“While Katie is serious about finding her person, she needs a man who can laugh along with her but is okay with him laughing at her too when the moment calls for it. Katie is looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally. Her dream man will be passionate about building a long-term life with her and will treat Katie as his equal in the relationship. Nothing turns her off more than someone who sits around playing video games all day or a man who tries to kiss her at the inopportune moment… .It’s all about creating the right vibe with Katie! ”

She Has an Adorable Cat

His name is Tommy and we must protect him at all costs:

And She’s the Next Bachelorette!

The news is official: Katie’s taking on season 17 of The Bachelorette, and Michelle Young will follow her on season 18!

Katie was originally ABC’s choice to lead the franchise as the next Bachelorette … until Chris Harrison and Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism controversy apparently changed things. Here’s Reality Steve’s take:

“Katie was originally going to be the Bachelorette, and once the shit hit the fan with the franchise the last couple weeks, the course of action changed, and they are now in discussions on who to go with. All I’ve heard is it won’t be Katie now. “

But! It looks like production has changed their mind and decided to keep Katie as our next Bachelorette after all, with Michelle to follow. In a follow-up spoiler, Steve said, “The more things change, the more they stay the same. The original spoiler I reported seems to be correct. Katie Thurston is set to be announced as the Bachelorette in the coming days. “

Guess there’s nothing else to do besides wait until Katie’s season kicks off!

