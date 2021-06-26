Who’s Bachelorette Contestant Connor B on Katie Thurston’s Season?

Connor Brennan (aka Connor B!) Started off this season of The Bachelorette dressed as a literal cat, and apparently Katie Thurston was … into it! Like, to the point where she and Connor made out while he was in full costume, an image which lives in my mind rent-free no matter how many times I try to evict it. Usually, super-gimmicky contestants don’t make it that far on The Bachelorette, but Connor and Katie have clearly connected — she even gushed to Us Weekly that “He did his research on me. I love my cats so much. And then he has these ridiculous jokes that made me laugh. He’s handsome. And honestly, he was the first name I remembered by heart. I was like, ‘I know him, Connor, the cat.’ That’s what I called him and he’s just a great guy. “

Gonna come out and say it: we know exactly how far Connor makes it on the show AND if he’s going to be on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, so scroll down if you’re in the mood for spoilers. ‘Til then, here’s everything we know about The Bachelorette’s resident feline fan.

^ In case you’re wondering what he’s working with under the cat costume.

He’s Super Smart

Much like my actual cat, 29-year-old Connor B. might be a secret genius? We all know he’s a math teacher thanks to his cute Bachelorette intro video, but apparently he was also a casual NUCLEAR ENGINEER. Peep his ABC bio:

“Connor B. is a lovable, quirky, and charming eighth-grade math teacher. With a master’s degree in medical physics and a resume that includes nuclear engineer as a job title, Connor B. definitely owns his nerdy side, but he is not afraid to poke fun at himself. Connor B. is looking for a woman who will share his enthusiasm and zest for living every day to its fullest. “

Also, just gonna drop these pics of Connor being the cutest teacher ever:

Oh, also he’s a former cycling instructor? Genuinely hard to keep up with the amount of hats this dude wears, say nothing of his cat hat:

He Knows * Exactly * What He Wants in a Partner

Ahem:

“He describes his ideal partner as genuine, kind, socially accepting, and open-minded. He wants someone who will build him up and will love his family as much as he does. She should also enjoy a good multi-location date with a theme because when Connor B. wants to impress his date with a good time, he likes to go all out! Connor B. says his one major deal breaker is a woman who doesn’t respect waiters because there is no place for any bullying in his life. “

Any of you fit this description and have also starred in a local theater production of Cats? Hit him up!

Connor’s Family Seems Really Cute

Presenting: Connor’s dad, who he accurately described as a style icon:

Also presenting: this dog.

He’s a Musician

There’s one on every season, ya know?

Anyway, watch Connor’s music video if you want to get in your feels:

He Opened Up About Past Cheating

Connor was on Katie’s recent group date with Nick Viall, who asked everyone to share red flags / past experiences that they thought Katie should know about. During his turn, Connor explained that he drank too much while in grad school and cheated on his then-girlfriend:

“I got really, really drunk and I picked a fight with my girlfriend at the time and then I went to a party and I got more drunk and I got high and I ended up cheating on her and kind of blowing up my entire life in one day. And from there, I read every self-help book I could find. I went to therapy. I talked to family. I talked to friends. I tried to make amends where I could, but I really hurt somebody, and I carried a lot of guilt with that. All I can say is that I don’t recognize who that person was, and that’s not me. And I used that to become a better man and to become somebody who deserves someone like you. ”

Connor ended up getting the group date rose, with Katie saying “I think what you shared today took a lot of courage and strength,” so clearly they’re connecting. Which brings us to ….

!!!!!!!!!! SPOILERS !!!!!!!!!!!

Connor * Is * on Bachelor in Paradise

Sadly, he and Katie don’t work out, but happily, Connor is getting another chance at televised love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7! Reality Steve was the first to break this news, dropping the following tea:

“Connor Brennan (@connorfalcon) is going to be on Paradise and is down there now. ‘But Steve, he posted on his IG feed yesterday.’ Yes, he did. Well, whoever’s running his account did. Social media activity is never to be taken as 100% confirmation of something. And yes, there will be others from Katie’s season who will be on Paradise. Some I’m sure are already there right now and in original cast. I just haven’t confirmed anyone yet outside of Connor. “

Like, WILL HE SHOW UP IN A CAT COSTUME THO ?!

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

