Who’s Afraid of the Inflation Wolf? Vontobel AM thinks

In the last year, governments around the world injected huge amounts of emergency funds into their respective local economies to counter the effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the United States alone, the Trump and Biden administrations pulled a bazooka against the problem, spending a total of $ 2 trillion to help millions of homes and small businesses.

There is only one problem: almost none of the stimulus reached the real economy. According to the US Federal Reserve, most households put it in their savings: so far only 25% of stimulus checks have been spent. JP Morgan reported that the lowest income American households were the only ones that actually used financial aid for daily needs. This means that US banks are maintaining a record level of cash in checking accounts. If this wall of cash suddenly returns to the economy, the rate of inflation could accelerate. Bottlenecks in the supply chain and rising raw material prices don’t help.

Inflation keeps investors worried and many try to protect their portfolios by investing in cyclical stocks, such as financials, industrials, and commodities, which are considered the best defense against inflation. However, investors should rather look for quality stocks. Here are three points to keep in mind.

1. Wall Street insiders recommend investors to target cyclical stocks. In a way it makes sense: banks make more money by lending at higher rates, and energy companies also do so when the price of oil rises. In the short term, inflation will be a tailwind for cyclical companies, and for those who believe they can time the market, we agree that the so-called reflation operation still has life left. However, taking a long-term perspective, what matters for equity appreciation is real, not nominal, earnings growth.

2. The arguments for investing in cyclical companies. First of all, the banks. Banks are a bridge between the present and the future. They make money when their customers are doing well. We agree that if the Fed decides to raise rates to fight inflation, banks may be more profitable in the short term because of the spread between long and short-term rates. In the long term, this dynamic is not sustainable. In a scenario of higher inflation, clients will have difficulty paying their debt and delinquencies will increase. In addition, banks will also have to face increased costs in their business due to higher salaries and higher depreciation expenses to improve their infrastructure. Conventional wisdom says that banks thrive on higher rates, but the argument doesn’t hold up. Since banks offer products with little difference between a Bank A and Bank B mortgage, customers end up looking for the lowest rate. An example: M&T Bank (MTB-US) is considered one of the best-managed banks in the United States because it has maintained a relatively stable ROA regardless of the level of interest rates. However, ROEs have risen and fallen over time due to changes in the leverage ratio, not interest rates (Chart 1).

graph1_vontobel_am

3. Energy companies thrive in a goldilocks scenario when oil demand grows gradually with world GDP and prices rise in function of affordability. As in our previous banking debate, energy companies can benefit in the short term when the price of oil rises with inflation. In the long term, these companies walk in place when prices rise in nominal terms and volume growth is moderate. Furthermore, energy is a capital-intensive industry and when inflation rises, (although management may delay maintenance investments to beautify the bottom line) it will eventually have to reinvest in the business, increasing depreciation and pushing margins.

According to Vontobel AM, investors should consider past performance of Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA-GB) in the last 30 years in periods of high and low oil prices. It is difficult to get excited about a business when the capital allocation depends on the forecast of the price of crude oil. In the graph below, we can see that Shell tends to accelerate investment at peaks and vice versa. In the world of asset management, the equivalent is buying a lot and selling a little. The net result is unimpressive. In the long term, Shell achieved a return on capital in the middle single digits, not much better than a regulated utility company, but with more volatile earnings (Chart 2).

graph2_vontobel_am

Why can quality help protect against inflation?

A scenario of high inflation does not favor economic growth. Inflation transfers wealth from low-income households to those in a position to invest their money in inflation-linked assets. The same goes for companies. In the world of supply chain management, the biggest are the best, and the ones with the most power will put pressure on their suppliers to protect themselves from inflation. The weakest will eat up your margins. As an investor, where do you want to be?

In a high inflation scenario, at the very least, investors should consider companies that can hedge against it. It’s even better if you can invest in companies that can really thrive under inflation, such as those that have one or more of the following characteristics:

– A unique product / service that customers trust or cannot switch to a cheaper version.

– Income linked to inflation.

– Scale and leadership in the market to influence prices. Inflation or no inflation, those are the companies we think investors should focus on. Here are some examples:

Ferrari It is a premium brand that can be accessed by an exclusive group of people with high purchasing power, with an entry price of $ 200,000 for the Ferrari Roma, its low-end model. Customers do not typically buy a Ferrari as a means of transportation, in fact a typical customer drives a Ferrari less than 50 miles per week. They buy a Ferrari for its history, for its ease of driving and for being a status symbol. Ferrari has a controlled supply business model with a production of less than 15,000 cars a year and a waiting list of between 12 and 18 months. This is part of the company’s philosophy, inherited from its iconic founder, Enzo Ferrari, who said: “We will always sell one less Ferrari than the market wants.” Ferrari has managed to raise new car prices in the long-term single-digit range and the brand has protected the value of its cars in the secondary market.

Mastercard, in my opinion, it is at the optimum point of volume growth and price power. Judging from all the Amazon boxes that have accumulated on the doorstep of homes in the last 18 months, I would have thought that most purchases are currently made with cards. But cash is still king, accounting for more than half of global transactions, as online shopping – no matter how large and fast-growing – continues to lag behind real-world shopping, with an overall e-commerce penetration of just a dozen. Furthermore, businesses are still in the dark ages when it comes to accepting payments, relying primarily on checks and wire transfers. Cash loses value more quickly when inflation is high and a high inflation scenario will further accelerate the shift from cash to cards (most likely through mobile transactions). Mastercard charges a percentage for each transaction and the income is automatically linked to inflation. Therefore, Mastercard’s fortunes keep pace with inflation. Best of all, since this is a fixed cost business, inflation also strengthens operating leverage.

Finally, when it comes to inflation, companies in emerging markets have a lot of experience in managing it. For example, Asian Paints It has been operating in India since 1942, before the country’s independence. Despite all the turmoil in India’s politics and economy over the past nearly 80 years, Asian Paints not only sheltered from volatility, but thrived to become a $ 38 billion company with revenues of more than 3,000 million. Asian Paint is the largest decorative paint company in India, with a 40% market share, more than three times the size of the second competitor. The company operates a dedicated network of third-party distributors that enables it to influence retail prices. Paint is a heavy product with a high water content, which makes it unprofitable to transport it over long distances, thus protecting itself against imports. In addition, Asian Paint enjoys enormous brand recognition among professionals. Even in India, where labor costs are relatively cheap, paint accounts for less than 30% of the total cost of a job. For professionals, quality is more important than price. Improves productivity, gives a good finish that minimizes repainting and improves customer satisfaction.

Vontobel AM considers that Investors should not make long-term investment decisions based on short-term news headlines. They understand that it is difficult to go against the crowd. Today, inflation is the center of attentionBut business cycles come and go, as do alarmists. The shift to low-quality cyclical products may work for a while, but ultimately stock prices tend to track earnings and they believe that a portfolio of quality growth stocks can put the odds in their favor.