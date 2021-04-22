Whoopi Goldberg works on a script for a superhero movie

The world of superheroes continues to expand with a new movie away from the great comic houses, such as Marvel and DC. The Oscar winner Whoopi goldberg, known for “Ghost (Beyond Love)” or the pair of Sister Act films, is going to embark on the world of superheroes, as she herself has revealed in a recent interview on the occasion of the 30th anniversary since she was given the coveted statuette.

As he has related, the next professional chapter he is embarking on is the writing of a script for a superhero movie about an older colored woman what acquires new powers and has to learn to use them. A project with which he also wants to make a splash, and break the “usual mold”.

Since I was a kid, I’ve been obsessed with superheroes, ”says Goldberg. Everyone is saving the earth all the time. But do you know who is really going to save the Earth? The old black women.

The actress, who is also a screenwriter on the program “The View” and has also participated as a writer in series such as “Just for Kicks” and “Doctors of Philadelphia” seems to be clear that she wants to tell a superhero story from a different perspective, certainly not the classic superhero image and one that is better adapted to current times, placing a woman of color, and also of advanced age, as the leading superheroine.

At the moment, there are no more details about this project, nor with whom it is partnering for its development, so we have no choice but to wait and see how it evolves.

Via information | Variety