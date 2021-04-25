Whoopi Goldberg is writing a movie about an elderly black superhero

Whoopi Goldberg is an actress with a great Hollywood career, all thanks to the fact that she knew how to make her way through an industry that often rejected her. Despite the obstacles, Goldberg He is one of those stars who are easily recognized and behind his back he has left a great legacy for the cinema. But it is still looking to generate changes in the environment. The 65-year-old interpreter confesses to Variety that she has always liked superheroes and that right now she is working on the script for a movie starring an elderly black superheroine. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Goldberg is famous in Hollywood for having participated in films such as Ghost, La Sombra Del Amor – 74%, Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It – 100%, Top Five – 86%, Change of Habit – 71%, Innocence Interrupted – 54% and many more. She is an Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA, Emmy, Tony Award winner and even has a Grammy for Best Comedy Album for “Whoopi Goldberg Original Broadway Show Record”; Although he is generally recognized for his contributions to the world of comedy, Goldberg She is also strong in drama and has shown us her incredible all-round talent with her performances.

Whoopi She intends to join the superhero trend with a film written by her in which we will see the story of an elderly black superheroine. Here are his words for one of Variety’s most recent articles:

Since I was little I have been obsessed with superheroes. Everyone is saving the Earth all the time. But do you know who is really going to save the Earth? Elderly black women.

Through Variety it is reported that the project of Goldberg is the story of “an older black woman who acquires new powers and has to learn to use them.” Will it be able to rise as an outstanding installment of the saturated superhero genre? There is a high possibility.

Right now, superhero movies are the most lucrative in Hollywood. Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. with DC shape the films that achieve the highest global box office numbers. Both companies are completely devoted to entertainment, investing multimillion-dollar figures to earn at least tripled income. Now there are many companies that are also involved in the superhero genre and manage to obtain important benefits and renown, such are the cases of The Boys – 90% and Invincible – 100% on Amazon. The Powered Hero craze has no short-term expiration date.

Whoopi goldberg He has not advanced further details about his superhero film starring an elderly black woman. It has never been too common to have an African-American heroine in the genre, but openness to diversity and representation provides necessary and valuable opportunities to those who in previous decades did not have the opportunity to tell stories from their perspective. The last few years have been great for black people to become more and better involved in the entertainment industry.

We hope that more news about the film you are writing will arrive soon. Whoopi goldberg. Will she be the protagonist of the project? Right now she serves as one of the voters in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and is an influential personality not only thanks to her work as an actress and producers, but also as a journalist. We’ll see if her story of a black superhero manages to connect with audiences of the present, we want it to.

