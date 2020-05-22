By Sebastian Quiroz

05/22/2020 11:04 am

Sometimes this industry moves so fast and features great games packed with action, thrills, and epic adventures that sometimes you need to stop, breathe, and appreciate the little experiences that indie studios offer. Under this idea, next week there will be a presentation dedicated to this type of titles.

Wholesome Games may not be recognized by Annapurna Interactive or Devolver Digital, but it is a publisher dedicated to showing a more relaxing aspect of the indie industry, where the important thing is not the gameplay or the story, but how it makes you feel a certain experience. . Thus, Wholesome Direct 2020 will be held on May 26 at 12:00 pm (Mexico City time), a presentation dedicated to “cute, cozy and sincere” games.

This is how Matthew, creator of Wholesome Games, describes this event:

“An online presentation designed to draw more attention to some of the most promising healthy games. Our hope is that this showcase will bring joy to both developers and fans involved. Look forward to exclusive trailers and game announcements like Ooblets, Spiritfarer, SkateBIRD, Little Witch in the Woods, Garden Story, Chicory, Rainy Season and many more! ”

Join Wholesome Games on May 26 at 1pm ET for the first-ever #WholesomeDirect, live on YouTube! We’ll have exclusive footage, developer interviews, and announcements from over 50 wholesome indie games. Click “Set Reminder” to be notified when it’s live! https://t.co/Ki6ZMp1hpg pic.twitter.com/JJ0XykXoBR – Wholesome Games (@_wholesomegames) May 21, 2020

The 37-minute broadcast will feature exclusive trailers, developer interviews, and announcements of more than 50 independent games. All of this can be enjoyed on the Wholesome Games YouTube channel. Wholesome Direct 2020 will take place on May 26 at 12:00 pm (Mexico City time).

Via: Wholesome Games

Sebastian Quiroz

