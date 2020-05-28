The increase in consumption in the second half of March helped to boost the nominal growth of the wholesale distributor’s billing, which ended the quarter with a 3% increase in relation to the same period in 2019. The data are part of the monthly survey of the Brazilian Association of Wholesalers and Distributors (Abad), determined by the Fundação Instituto de Administração (FIA) with a representative group of companies. Even so, the president of Abad, Emerson Luiz Destro, said that with the closure of bars and restaurants, the wholesale sector had losses and that, until April, nominal growth was 1%.

“Our expectation is to end 2020 tied with 2019”, says Destro.

He explains that bars and restaurants represent about 10% of the wholesale sector and that, if on the one hand people stopped eating in these places, consumption in food retail has increased. Which helps to clear the bill. Nominal growth in sales in retail distribution is around 11%.

“Before the pandemic, there were signs of a cycle of gradual improvement in the economy and, therefore, the positive result in the first quarter was already expected. Now, after the population returned to normal consumption, without fear of shortages – partly because the government acted quickly with the aid measures, but also because the essential services, like the wholesale distributor, did not stop – we have a great challenge ahead “, says Destro.

According to him, if, on the one hand, the sector has the privilege of working with basic necessities; on the other, there is a low demand for restaurants, cafeterias, bakeries and other transformers, which are closed. “Therefore, the expectation for 2020 is a balanced billing, the result of a good first four-month period, a more difficult second four-month period and a third with better performance, since consumption dammed in the most acute period of the pandemic should normalize. “

