Whole wheat bread: the healthiest alternatives, according to nutritionists



These delicious bread alternatives are free of processed, refined flours, high fructose corn syrup, and saturated fat, which will be a great dietary addition to weight management.

Photo: Image by Wichai Bopatay on Pixabay / Pixabay

We are going to tell you one of the most recent dietary secrets, backed by science: You don’t have to give up bread to stay healthy and lose belly fat. One of the main myths surrounding weight loss is that most people think they have to completely remove the bread from their life to see results in weight loss. However this is entirely false, the key is to choose the right brand of bread that’s loaded with whole grains, fiber, and protein. And of course it is also important to take care of the portions, and consume it under the framework of a healthy diet.

In fact it is simpler than we think, artisan bread can be made with only two ingredients: water and flour. While commercial bread, which in most cases is highly processed, can contain more than 20 ingredients. Worst of all? Most of them are refined flours, saturated fats, additives and coverings with nutritional potential such as seeds and grains are excluded. And it is because of these kinds of things that people prefer to stay away from bread.

So, to make bread a nutritious and healthy addition to the diet, we set about selecting the best variants that you will easily find in common convenience stores and online. They shine for their whole grain content, are free of additives and are very rich in fiber, the perfect ally to stimulate energy and meet any health goal in a short time.

1. Best Whole Wheat Bread: Angelic Bakehouse 7-Grain Bread

Without a doubt, this bread takes the crown of the commercial whole grain options and the main reason is that it contains a generous blend of 7 different grains (red wheat berries, quinoa, millet, oats, barley, rye berries, and amaranth) to maximize nutrition. It is striking to say that each slice provides the magnificent amount of 4 grams of fiber and 21 grams of whole grains that are the perfect ally to have a lot of energy and burn calories. Best of all, unlike many other breads, this bread is also completely vegan and soy free.

Nutritional value for one slice: 100 calories, 0.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 280 mg sodium, 20 g carbohydrates (4 fiber, 2 g sugar), 5 g protein

2. Highest Protein: Silver Hills Mack Flax Sprouted Wheat Bread

It is no secret to say that flax seeds are one of the best sources of plant-based protein, they are satiating and shine for their fiber content. They are the perfect complement to lose weight and control anxiety about eating. This wonderful bread is made with these powerful seeds and that is why it provides 6 grams of protein per slice. In such a way that by the simple fact of eating a sandwich you will be consuming 12 grams of pure protein, not counting the filling. A great alternative for High performance athletes and for those who follow diets rich in protein.

Nutritional value for one slice: 110 calories, 1.5 g fat, 160 mg sodium, 18 g carbohydrates (5 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 6 g protein

3. Best Gluten-Free Option: Simple Kneads Quinoa Bread

For those who have tried gluten-free bread, they will agree that on many occasions it is usually very dense and makes us feel literally as if we had eaten a stone, they are even difficult to chew. However, we have great news for the gluten intolerant this bread made with quinoa from Simple Kneads is a real gem, it is rich in fiber and has a very satisfying consistency. It is also very satiating, which is why it is ideal for taking care of weight and intestinal health.

Nutritional value for one slice: 90 calories, 2 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 160 mg sodium, 17 g carbohydrates (3 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 3 g protein

4. Best for Homemade Sandwiches: Dave’s Killer Bread Whole Grain Bread

You probably hear the typical healthy breads terms as made with ‘sprouted whole grains’ and ‘thin slices’They are concepts that lead us to a boring and not so enjoyable bread. However, this whole wheat bread alternative will make you change your mind, despite providing a high content of sprouted grains and therefore fiber. It is an incredibly soft and totally palatable bread.

Nutritional value for one slice: 70 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 115 mg sodium, 15 g carbohydrates (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 3 g protein

5. Best for sweet cravings: Dave’s Killer Bread Cinnamon Raisin Bread

Undoubtedly there are people who love box bread with a sweet touch, they are the perfect alternative to spread with butter and enjoy the morning. However, most of the time they are breads that are usually made with high fructose corn syrup and they end up being anything but healthy, as with any processed product. This sweet treasure of Cinnamon Raisin Bread from Dave’s Killer Bread is free of high fructose corn syrup, It is made from wheat flour rather than white and contains superfoods such as flax seeds and sesame seeds. It satisfies even the most demanding taste, without loading the body with sugars and refined flours, which deteriorate health and body weight. Each slice provides 8 grams of whole grains and 80 milligrams of omega-3 ALA.

Nutritional value for one slice: 90 calories, 1.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 95 mg sodium, 17 g carbohydrates (2 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 3 g protein

6. Best Oat Bread: Whole Foods 365 Honey Oat Bread

Even for oatmeal lovers we have good options. Such is the case with this magnificent bread made with steel cut oat flakes, it is an ideal alternative to give a twist to the typical whole wheat bread and it is delicious. Contains only 1 gram of added sugar, it’s filling, generous, versatile, and truly enjoyable. Young and old will love it.

Nutritional value for one slice: 110 calories, 1.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 200 mg sodium, 21 g carbohydrates (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 4 g protein

7. Richest in Fiber: Ezekiel’s Whole Grain Bread

The Ezequiel bread brand is one of the most recommended by nutritionists, in principle for its nutritional value and also for its low caloric intake. Perfect for following any diet regimen, losing weight and maintaining it. It is made with sprouted grains and contains an extraordinary 3 grams of fiber per slice, which represents 11% of the recommended daily intake.

Nutritional value for one slice: 80 calories, 0.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 75 mg sodium, 15 g carbohydrates (3 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 5 g protein

