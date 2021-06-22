Whole, semi-skimmed or skimmed milk: which is better?

We have all ever wondered if the whole milk It is suitable for regular consumption or if, on the contrary, skimming is healthier. Not only for the milk as such, but for the dairy products, like yogurts, which also have a whole version and a skimmed version.

For years there has been a belief that skimming is better, especially if we want to lose weight. Also if we are trying to control our cholesterol levels in the blood.

However, more and more specialists advise opting for yogurts or whole milk, for several reasons. Let’s see what these are exactly.

What is whole milk?

Before talking about the demonization of whole milk and its subsequent rise from hell, it is important to be clear about what exactly it is.

For a milk to be considered whole, it must have at least 3.50% (m / m) of fat. The semi-skimmed one, on the other hand, has between 1.50% (m / m) and 1.80% (m / m). And, to finish, skimmed milk has less than 0.50% (m / m) of fat.

To obtain each of them, in the food industry All the cream is removed and then a suitable amount is added to the option that you want to obtain. But, logically, they all have the same origin. We already know what whole milk is. Let’s see now if it is better or worse than the rest.

Many more benefits than we thought

Traditionally, whole milk has been discouraged for people with impaired milk. cholesterol or obesity.

Vitamins D and A are dissolved in fat, so whole milk has more

However, to this day we know that its influence on the cholesterol total is minimal and, in addition, it has other advantages that the rest do not have: its vitamin content.

Vitamins, in general, can be fat-soluble or water-soluble, depending on whether they have an affinity for dissolving in fats or water. Vitamin C and those of group B are examples of water soluble, while D and A are fat soluble. The latter are present in milk. Therefore, the more fat it has, the higher its vitamin content will be, since that is where they are found in greater quantity.

On the other hand, taste and satiety are two other factors that make the whole milk a great choice over skimmed or semi-skimmed milk.

And it is that, precisely because of having more fat, satiates more. If we translate it, for example, into a yogurt, a normal one will satisfy us much more than a skimmed one. Therefore, adding skimmed yogurts to a weight loss diet is quite counterproductive.

In terms of taste, whole milk has more body and, therefore, it is tastier to taste. Someone is more likely to get used to taking it alone if this is their option. Instead, if you go for skim milk, you are more likely to want to add sugar or cocoa powder to it for a little extra flavor.

In fact, in a 2005 study that looked at how milk consumption affects the weight of teenagers, it was found that those who took skimmed tended to gain more weight. Another different thing is that it is part of a healthy diet, with lots of fruit and vegetables, and an active lifestyle, with regular exercise. A person in this situation will lose weight, but not precisely because of skimmed milk.

Of course, if there is any cardiovascular diseaseIt must be a specialist who will advise us which is the best milk for us. If not, it is time to stop demonizing whole milk. It is no less healthy than the rest and has advantages that these do not have.

