Whoever wants can leave WWE right now. The company will not attempt to retain any fighters who request the termination of their contract with the company.

It seems that the times when WWE was afraid to let someone escape and go to a rival company have passed into history, and now The company is in an era where it will give the freedom letter to all those who ask for it.

As commented on the twitter account of Wrestle Votes who almost always get their news right, now it seems that Vince McMahon is willing to accept almost all company exits.

Listening to different sources saying that WWE is willing to grant the freedom letter to “almost anyone” who requests it. Basically, if a talent wants to leave, it can leave. It will be interesting to see if anyone REALLY wants to go out, especially during this uncertain time.

Recall that in the last round of layoffs, there were many of them who were fighters who in the past had asked to leave the company such as the case of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, Mike and Maria Kanellis and the NXT fighters, Deonna Purrazzo and Taynara Conti.

