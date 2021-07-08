“Whoever said that about Doncic is the greatest basketball genius”

Luka Doncic has qualified Slovenia for the Olympics, but the news about him has not stopped along the way. Mainly, with the United States as the focus of production. Dallas Mavericks, his franchise, is at a tipping point. He wants to surround his franchise player in the best possible way and, for now, has begun the reconstruction through Jason kidd and Nico Harrison. The first, as a new coach; the second, as the new general manager. Both, like the pieces of a new gear that breaks, at the root, with all of the above: the most brilliant time in its history, with Rick Carlisle on the bench and Donnie Nelson in the offices.

In the midst of everything that is, the rumors not only acquire sports overtones. In fact, the first domino piece, an article by Tim Cato and Sam Amick in .Rather, it referred to internal personal relationships in the franchise. In it, Haralabos Voulgaris, director of quantitative research and development, was directly targeted. At the same time, the possible bad relationship of this with Doncic was pointed out. In the same line, the voices that revealed discrepancies between the Slovenian and Kristaps Porzingis do not stop insisting. “Porzingis and Doncic don’t like each other,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon recently said.

Now, it has been a fellow medium who has spoken. Brian Windhorst, in an interview with 105.3 The Fan, has not had very kind words with the former Real Madrid player. “I think Luka is perhaps a difficult person. He’s a great player, but when you watch the Mavericks play, he’s barking at the coach, he’s barking at his teammates, he’s barking at the umpires. He is always barking for something. He can really be an irritating guy“, has assured. One more chapter of a summer, the one of the Mavericks, to which little rest awaits him.

All this has caused Sasa, Doncic’s father, to be sarcastic about the situation. Everything that is surrounding his son is not liking him, something that he has wanted to demonstrate with irony. Asked about Windhorst’s revelations, Sasa has replied: “I don’t know. Maybe this journalist is probably the greatest genius in basketball. So please don’t ask me about it.” assured in statements collected by the Clutch Points media.

Sasa has not stopped there and has assured that her son, a basketball star, is experiencing a great sporting and personal moment. “I’m telling you, what he’s doing in the NBA is beyond great. I speak like a basketball fanatic. As a father, I am very proud of him. He is not afraid of anyone. He has this heart and guts to compare it to everyone. What he’s doing at 22 in the NBA, as a European player, I don’t think anyone does. “