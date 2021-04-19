“Whoever plays that Super League will not play with the national team again”

In UEFA they are triumphing with the creation of the new Super League and Aleksander ceferin, president of the body that governs European football, threatened both the founding clubs and the footballers after the celebration of the UEFA executive committee where the new formation of the Champions League that in principle it would have to start the next year 2024. Although seen what has been seen, it seems difficult for this to happen.

Creation of the Super League

“Qualification for European competitions must be based on merit and that everyone can compete against everyone. I cannot help but show my rejection of the move made. We are all against this movement.

Threat to footballers

«All those footballers who play in that competition will not be able to do so with their national team. All the confederations agree with that.

Difference between UEFA and Superliga

“Ninety per cent of UEFA’s money goes back to football and not just to the elite. UEFA does not move only for money. Develop soccer. The Super League is not like that. It’s just business. Only interested in pockets and not solidarity. The values ​​of football are different. We are not going to allow it.

New Champions

“We have prepared a modern and attractive Champions, in which everyone can participate and win.”

Champions and the Super League

«You can play a Champions League without those clubs. In Europe there are many teams and very good ones. The Champions will be played, with or without them.

Take clubs out of competitions

“As soon as possible and after studying the situation, we will have to remove the teams from the competitions. I have never seen people like this, starting with Ed Woodward, he even told me that he was very much in favor of changes. I’m not going to talk much about Andrea Agnelli. It has been the one that has let me down the most. I have never seen a person who has lied so many times. On Saturday afternoon he told me it was all rumors. He told me I’ll call you in an hour and he turned off the phone. The current situation had not seen it in life. Greed is tremendous. We all know who is who. Woodward, Agnelli and Pedro López were on Friday in the room where the reform was approved.