“Whoever decided to kick me out, I would like him to say it to my face”

06/23/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Àngels Fàbregues / David Rubio

On May 10, it turned out that the new Barça board had decided to dismiss Xavi Pascual as coach of the handball team. Nobody or almost nobody understood the measure, since it is about a coach who has won a total of 61 titles. Two of them were still to be disputed and he won them by way of answer. The third Champions was his, so he leaves with his boots on.

How are the emotions going?

Very well. Everything is now closed and ready for new challenges.

Have you already digested it?

Yes, totally. Those who know me know that when I say it, it is so. They are stages of life. I am extremely grateful to have spent 12 years in the first team, very grateful to the people who put me in, who supported me, to those who have worked with me … It is a cycle that has closed. No problem.

Is it easier to digest with the Champions League in your pocket?

The Champions League does not help to digest, it helps to see that we have influenced handball a lot in recent years. It has helped us to be recognized for that, but not to me but to the team. But the conscience would be absolutely calm if we had lost it.

If it hadn’t been won, would you have the feeling that this revolutionary way of playing would have had no prize?

Yes, but I also understand that there is no one way to play. Each team plays what it adapts to. The same without these players we would have to play differently.

What do you think are the real reasons for your dismissal?

That you should ask those who have decided. There are many people who are in charge and people who advise them and it is they who have to answer this question.

If we have elected a president who believes that a change must be made, then welcome, I have nothing to say.

From the outside, 61 titles with three Champions should be a guarantee of continuity …

As I have always said, the president is someone we have all voted for. And me too, because I am a member of Barça. If we have elected a president who believes that a change must be made, then welcome, I have nothing to say.

What would you say looking into the eyes of the person who has really decided to dismiss you?

First of all, I would like you to say it to my face.

But Laporta spoke to you …

Yes, but when my dismissal was already consummated. I spoke with Rafa Yuste, I spoke with the CEO (Ferran Reverter), with Xavi Budó and with Joan Soler. I have talked to these four people, but I don’t think any of them decided for me to leave.

I insist … To the one who has decided that you should leave, what would you say?

Well, let him come out and tell me who he is.

What is your relationship with the new board? You dedicated the Champions League to Laporta …

I’ve never had a bad feeling with Laporta. I meant it from the heart. I have had three presidents and with each one I have won a Champions League. 12 years ago I was called by Jan (Laporta) and that year it was bad for me to lose the final. It had to be the last one and I think that being born well is being grateful. This has left me very calm, but the relationship with Laporta has been cordial and correct, although I have much more relationship with Rafa Yuste. And with the executives with whom I have spoken I have not had problems … on the contrary.

And with Enric Masip?

The relationship has deteriorated in recent years but I don’t know why, I suppose that the distance makes the relationship fade, but I have nothing against it.

Is the management of the ‘Barrufet theme’ a separate chapter?

The ‘Barrufet theme’ I do not understand. I can not understand it. He deserved better. I sincerely believe that the club has not been up to the task.

We have to look forward. The most important thing is to be calm with yourself and I am very much.

Do you want to start a clean slate and think about Dynamo Bucharest?

I’ve already done it. I have put the key and I have closed. It is the past. When I was at Barça, at the end of one game I was already thinking about the next one. It is my philosophy of life. We have to look forward. The most important thing is to be calm with yourself and I am very much.

Are you worried about what might happen at Barça from now on?

Not.

And how culé?

As culé, I always want Barça to win, except against Dinamo while I’m here. When I go, let Barça win.