▲ The musician, who today celebrates 80 years of life and 66 years of experience in the Casita Blanca de Agustín Lara in Boca del Río. Photo Lulú Martí

Merry Macmasters

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday June 2, 2020, p. 8

The pianist, arranger and composer José Luis Martínez Contreras (Ciudad Mendoza, Veracruz) –Güicho or Luisito in the environment of tropical music– is 80 years old and 66 years of musical career, taking into account that before turning 14 he left his house, trumpet under his arm, looking for a way to survive. Then he exchanged the trumpet for the piano.

In more than six decades he was part of groups such as the Conjunto Anacaona, by Federico Sánchez, and the Sonora Veracruz, by Pepe Vallejo, in various stages.

He founded La Justicia with bassist Alejandro Barrientos, as well as the group Luisito y Manolo, with trumpeter Manolo Güido; In addition, for many years he was a pianist for Luis Ángel Silva Melón, with whom he recorded two albums in 1974 with his group El Gran Pasto.

He was also arranger and pianist for Manolo Muñoz; collaborated with Virginia López, Alberto Vázquez, Sisters Castilla, Linda Vera and Verónika with K. He was artistic director of Discos Gas and recorded two albums with Carlos Lico.

With Melón he taught Cuban son workshops at the National Center for the Arts, before moving to Jalapa, where for 12 years he was in charge of the Salsa Orchestra of the Universidad Veracruzana.

He is the author of numbers such as Rico tumbao and Tumbao y jalao. However, when asked about any success, he mentions the two albums he recorded with the Spanish singer Salvador Escudero, within the flamenco rumba genre. Luisito maintains the spirit to continue working on Cuban son music.

He is particularly interested in showing students how the clef works and how to make musical arrangements based on it. For example, how not to let a key phrase be mounted, that is, if the next phrase is backwards to the rhythm, you must increase or decrease a measure.

–What do you think of what is said that the password is no longer used?

–The key is not out of fashion or anything. Those who say that have not known or have not wanted to educate their ideas based on it. Perhaps they cannot, because they do not feel it or they are not well informed because the soneros of before said that the musical theme that is out of key does not work.

Any musician who considers himself truly sonero has to know how to handle the harpsichord. There is no other, because that is the rules.

.