Whoa, whoa! Madrid has a beach … and with a Blue Flag

An area of ​​the Pantano de San Juan. (Photo: Miguel Pereira via Getty Images)

In Madrid there is a beach, and it is even distinguished with the Blue Flag. This Tuesday the complete list of sandy areas, marinas and boats from all over Spain that meet the requirements of environmental quality and services to wave this flag was released, and one of them is the Virgen de la Nueva beach.

This inland sandy area is located in San Martín de Valdeiglesias, 50 kilometers from the city of Madrid, and is one of the beaches of the Pantano de San Juan. The distinction is not new since this is the fourth year that it has received the Blue Flag, although in 2020 the city council renounced it.

The flag not only implies recognition of quality assurance, it also includes the obligation to maintain those services. Last summer the Madrid municipality prohibited swimming because it could not control the capacity or access to the Virgen de la Nueva beach and other bathing areas in the reservoir, so it decided to prohibit swimming, something incompatible with the Blue Flag.

How is the beach

This beach is divided into two areas, one normally dedicated to bathing and the other reserved for small boats and where rescue and lifeguard services are located. This sanitary service is usually available from the beginning of the summer season in June until September.

Water sports such as canoeing, flyboarding or wakeboarding can be practiced throughout the swamp area, and gliders or boat trips can be hired. In addition, the nature that surrounds it allows you to go hiking or enjoy some time in the shade.

How to get there and where to eat

Access is easy by car and the area has extensive parking areas, although they tend to become overcrowded on weekends or holidays.

