Who would win in a playoff series between the Lakers and the Clippers?

The month of May arrived, and that in the NBA it only means one thing: Playoffs they are already here. The fight for the ring began many months ago, but at the end is when the fish is distributed and the expectation is at the limit. With several teams already classified for the fight, in the Western Conference tragedy begins to be chewed with the possibility of seeing a Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers in the first round.

The numbers are clear: if the regular season ended right now, 4th and 5th of the Western Conference would face each other in the Playoffs and those two teams would be the Angelenos, but … Who would be the favorite to win the series and sneak into the semifinals of the Western Conference?

The sensations point to the Lakers

Neither the Clippers nor the Lakers are in their prime of the season, that’s clear. The injuries of some of its most important players (LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard or Anthony Davis) have greatly reduced the figures in terms of victories, offensive and defensive performance …

However, when faced with a possible series between the two, the arrows point to the golden ones for several reasons:

– Because LeBron James is a player who it multiplies when the ring is at stake, its performance grows and to send it home you have to give 120%.

– Because Los Angeles Lakers have already passed the worst stretch of the season, and they can only grow from the negative peak they have reached in the last month.

– Because the Lakers have great game generators, starting from the King himself and going through others like Dennis Schröder, Marc Gasol from the light bulb … and the Clippers have been dragging all season serious problems when it comes to generating points.

Do you think the Los Angeles Clippers would be able to eliminate the Los Angeles Lakers and take a firm step towards the ring? Will the Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Rajon Rondo or Serge Ibaka to surprise? And above all, will the position of both teams change to generate another confrontation in the first round of the Playoffs? What a month of basketball is coming.