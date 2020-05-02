The characters created by the pages of Marvel and DC often have a large number of similarities, let’s remember heroes like Ant-Man and Atom, who have an almost identical power, but those similarities fly the imagination of the fans and something similar is what happens with these characters, since some people have started to debate who would be the winner in a fight between Nova and Green Lantern.

These two characters have a lot of similarities, since they are part of the police forces of the universe and both have almost unlimited power, as well as a large army behind them, which makes us think that both characters could be victorious in a battle.

In the case of Nova, we know that its power comes from the Nova Force, which is contained in a super computer that contains all the knowledge of the town Xandar and their powers are very varied, from flying, electromagnetic explosions, energy absorption and great force, although this may vary according to the rank of the member of this army, since they exist near 500 members in the army Nova Corp.

In the case of Green Lantern there are many similarities, since they are also part of an elite called Green Lantern Corps, which are located in the planet oa and its power comes from the famous rings, which are powered by the Central Power Battery and his abilities are almost limitless as he can create just about anything and these creations have almost indestructible strength but the biggest difference is that they exist near 7 thousand 200 members of this corporation.

If we compare both characters, Green Lantern has more than one advantage, since their creations can be superior to Nova’s powers, in addition to the fact that the Army Green Lantern Corp is vastly superior to Nova Corp, making a battle between the two teams would have the DC team as their champion, so the winner in a fight between Nova and Green Lantern is more than obvious.