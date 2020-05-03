Mark Millar and Chris Bachalo determined who would win in a fight between the X-Men and the Avengers in their forgotten Ultimate X-Men story arc.

One of the most frequently asked questions in the comics is: who wins in a fight between the Avengers and the X-Men? While fans had their response on the pages of Avengers vs X-MenThat doesn’t stop them from imagining all the ways the X-Men and The Avengers could face off. However, a decade before the mini series hit the shelves, Mark Millar and Chris Bachalo gave their own answer in their Ultimate X-Men story arc, “Ultimate War”. While it wasn’t the first battle for the two teams, it has definitely become one of the least mentioned.

Unlike the Avengers vs. X-men events, in which the two teams fought for the fate of the Phoenix Force, the core conflict for “Ultimate War” is based a little closer to Earth. After the events of the first arc of Ultimate X-Men history, “The Tomorrow People”, Charles Xavier erases the mind of the X-Men’s greatest enemy, Magneto, who is depicted in the Ultimate universe as a mutant terrorist hungry for power, instead of a mutant freedom fighter.

After retrieving his memories, Erik uses Charles’s mercy and a timely attack on the Triskelion, headquarters of S.H.I.E.L.D., to manipulate Nick Fury and his agents into believing that the X-Men and the Brotherhood were allies from the start. This sends the X-Men into hiding and the Avengers after them.

The situation reaches a critical point when Magneto filters S.H.I.E.L.D. , the location of the X-Men, leading to a total fight in the middle of Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The Ultimates rape the X-Men safe house along with multiple S.H.I.E.L.D. equipped with neural disruptors to knock Xavier and Marvel Girl out of the fight, thus officially starting their titular war.

In an effort to cover up his classmates as they try to get to safety, Storm and Colossus confront Thor and Iron Man. While Storm overestimates how well he can go against the God of Thunder, the Iron Man discovers he is no match. for organic steel when Colossus overwhelms Tony Stark by sheer force.

While these battles take place outside the safe house, inside, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and two S.H.I.E.L.D. They end up battling holograms in the mutants’ makeshift danger room while Black Widow manages to successfully destroy the X-Jet in midair. This allows Iron Man to catch young Mister McCoy and his teacher as they parachute to the ground.

Unfortunately for Tony, he cannot detect Wolverine’s attack before his adamantium claws turn his armor into junk. Back at the shelter, Jean Gray, with their powers still interrupted, and Kitty Pryde find themselves cornered by some S.H.I.E.L.D. ready to pull the trigger until Logan falls on top of them to defend them. While gutting these soldiers, he confronts his old army friend, Captain America. The Cap uses knowledge of his past together in World War II to gain a tactical advantage and take Wolverine out of the fight in a volley of gunfire.

With the rest of his team incapacitated, Colossus only faces Thor and eventually it takes a localized warhead, fired by Hawkeye, to finally defeat Rasputin. Things seem to be the end for the X-Men until the ice man, who had been hidden with his parents, returns to the team on a 152-meter wave of ice. tall and incapacitates the agents and their neural inhibitors long enough for their fellow X-Men to escape custody of S.H.I.E.L.D. However, Charles Xavier himself is neutralized and detained by Ultimates resident mutant Janet Van Dyne, also known as the Wasp.

Who won the war between the Ultimates and the X-Men? The conflict ends with the Ultimates largely disabled and the X-Men on the run, but perhaps the X-Men would have fared better if their leader, Cyclops, had joined the fight. Although with Charles Xavier in the hands of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Magneto setting the stage for his most ambitious plan thus far, in the end, the one who won the fight between the most powerful and strangest heroes on Earth 1610 was truly his greatest villain.