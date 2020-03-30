It is an exercise in fiction, one of those little justified pieces that somehow allows a confinement situation like the current one. A few days ago, the Tennis TV account shared a video that mixed plays by the same player, with exchanges and points from his year 2006 and many others from 2017. Which version has been the best of your career? Yes, that tennis player is Roger Federer and the two seasons are very well chosen, although in 2007 and 2004 they added more Grand Slams than three seasons ago. Who would win?

As we will never get the answer, the interesting thing about trying to project a confrontation between two tennis players who are 11 years apart is seeing the evolution of certain aspects of their game in order to find out or imagine which of the two would be more prepared for all challenges that he faced from the beginning to the end of his career, from specific rivals to problems that arose over time. Which of the two would solve more problems by itself?

On not a few occasions, Federer has displayed, championing, the maxim of playing his own game. Although there are always adjustments to be made regarding the rival, the game depended largely on observing with what degree of submission Federer was going to achieve victory. From statements at their best (2004-2007) to the ‘play the ball, ot the opponent’ of 2017, the Swiss has drawn his place in the world of tennis from a game offensive -at times, ultra-offensive-, more focused on generating winning shots than reducing own mistakes. Takedown attack instead of attrition attack.

In the 2006 version, if we compare with the 2017 version and not any other, we must introduce, although this is not the beginning of everything, the age difference, with the fullness of the first and the recycling of the second, as well as the use of vastly different rackets. On these two issues, it can be said that the best hit of the Swiss, the drive, is noticeably better in the older version. Both for impact and mobility to go to his right side, as well as to invert and cross the court towards the lines. His footwork and his ability to find them with a lighter and sharper racket allowed him.

Coming into surfaces of play, it is also possible that the speed of movements of 2006 to twist his body and put him at the service of the rhythm and voracity gives him more ability to anticipation to catch the ball fast on hard court and grass, in fact it was so; Federer was an unreal tennis player in the conjunction of explosiveness, agility and reaction times from one blow to another, an issue that, on the contrary, makes the 2017 version equal or greater virtue because, due to lack of vigor, he added a higher level of interpretation to play the ball before. Recall: Roger 2017 has already gone through the 2014 and 2015 stage with Stefan Edberg, in pursuit of cutting time on the ball and winning fractions based on the knowledge of the game and technical excellence.

More him reverse. Here we enter a clearly uneven area towards 2017. Influencing the technical and performance factor of the shot, we did not discover anything saying that the best setback of Federer’s career springs up three seasons ago, supported by a racket that gives him an attitude and an impact as if it had another right: it can be mounted on it, it can increase power, it fails much less, it connects many more parallels and, above all, it can finish the point when you feel like it. It becomes a defining blow, at times at the height of your serve and above your right. There would be little discussion in that regard. It is interesting to point out a use and surely performance and higher quality level of the reverse cut in 2006 compared to 2017. At that time, Roger used it not only much more but with extraordinary quality.

One more point in favor of the 2017 Roger would have to do with the rest, where through his flat and blocked backhand he subtracted better than ever in his career, improving all the parameters and subtracting much more ahead than the vast majority of stages, perhaps with the exception of 2014 and 2015, when he activated a game to the rest tremendously frontal and direct (the famous ‘SABR’).

On the other hand, mental level, the conversation gains in interest. In 2006 Roger enjoys dominance and a mental hierarchy over the entire unquestionable circuit, especially since he has not yet suffered the most distressing phase of his career, when Nadal, in addition to riddling him with clay, is going to start to dominate tactically and psychologically the most important rivalry in the history of tennis. At that time, Federer has no emotional slab; It is in full competitive effervescence, while with its maximum rival it maintains the distances on grass and indoor court, with victories of evident superiority.

However, if we go to 2017, perhaps we will find the greatest psychological reinvention of the Basel one. After a serious injury, the first of his career, and on the verge of 36 years, his sports life seemed completely amortized. I had already experienced with Edberg a wonderful swan song and tactical and mental reformulation, with three Grand Slam finals in two years. But against all odds, the injury invokes an unknown emotional version of Federer when it comes to solving problems. Even more so when he finds himself scoring against him in the fifth set of Australia, against Nadal. Mentally, Federer looks the same as his game: unapproachable. Fresh, unforgiving, without gaps.

It is this last version that sees him defeating Rafa up to five times in a row, although without the possibility of measuring Spanish in three or five rounds on clay and coinciding with a version very far from Djokovic, immersed in a game crisis, physical and confidence, on whom to have been able to gauge his mental freshness when measuring himself in moments committed to the Serbian, his pending subject since 2012 in matches to five sets.

Finally, and to opt for one or the other version, there is the most important reason of all. Neither of these two players has been able to measure a tennis player remotely similar in shape, not in level, to the contrary. Regarding the theory, there seems to be more points in favor of the 2017 Roger, due to blows, possibilities, experience and mental freshness, but the key is the game as a whole, the ceiling of both players, the variety of plays, the dynamics of same. And here you can not underestimate the originality of the tennis player in its fullness as it was 2006.

Do you dare to opt for one version over another? Which version would you gain from facing the opposite?

