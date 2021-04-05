Who would the third stimulus check go to this week?

The IRS sends weekly stimulus checks and debit cards to the millions of people who have yet to receive the $ 1,400 aid.

On March 24, the agency sent a unspecified number of supports, which began to arrive in droppers a few days ago, but most will arrive this week.

Included in that package are people who did not provide their bank account number when they reported their taxes, but are easily located with their physical address.

In an additional transaction, the IRS sent almost 30 million grants for Social Security beneficiaries and veterans, in addition to other groups that receive federal aid, but do not need to report taxes annually.

This was possible after the Social Security Administration turned over the information to the Treasury Department and under pressure from Democratic congressmen.

The IRS will continue to send checks and cards under the American Rescue Plan this week, but the envelopes will take two weeks to arrive, and in some cases, up to three.

The agency includes people who are eligible, but had problems receiving the money in their bank account – due to a number error or inactive account -, changed their address or made adjustments to their data.

It should be noted that there is no formal IRS calendar on who specifically the checks are sent to, but weekly issues are maintained.

What to take into account

People who have not received IRS help are encouraged to: