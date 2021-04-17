Who would receive their $ 1,400 stimulus check next week of April 19, according to IRS calendar



The IRS has sent out about 159 million third stimulus check payments, with a total value of more than $ 376 billion.

Photo: Mark Wilson / Getty Images

During the next week of April 19, Americans who filed a tax return for the first time at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) They would be receiving payments for a third stimulus check of $ 1,400, as well as taxpayers to whom the agency sent an initial amount less than their due based on an evaluation of the 2019 tax information.

The IRS will continue to issue economic impact payments for the next several weeks, as reported on its website. Payments that are processed on the spot will be sent to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously did not have information to issue a payment, but who recently filed a tax return, as well as to individuals who qualify for “additional payments.”

With the term “additional payments”, the IRS refers, for example, to cases in which it issued an incomplete one since it based the calculation on an evaluation of the 2019 return, but then received the 2020 return and had to send the difference in funds.

“This batch includes the first of the ongoing supplemental payments for individuals who received payments based on their 2019 tax returns in early March, but are eligible for a new or higher payment based on their recently processed tax returns. 2020. These ‘additional’ payments could include a situation where a person’s income was reduced in 2020 compared to 2019, or a person had a new child or dependent on their 2020 tax return, and other situations ” the agency said in an April 2 statement when announcing a fourth batch of payments.

Most of the payments that would arrive in the next few days will be sent by direct deposit.

Usually, direct deposit payments are available to beneficiaries on Wednesday mornings, at which point Nacha and the banks officially release the money for use by the recipients.

According to the IRS, the process of distributing the third stimulus check of $ 1,400 under the “American Rescue Plan” approved in the United States Congress has been faster since more payments were issued electronically.

The agency’s data indicates that more than 95% of all Social Security recipients have received their payments electronically during this payment round, compared to 70% in the first round and 72% in the second round.

Although the payments are automatic for most people, the IRS once again directed people who do not normally file a tax return and have not received economic impact payments, to file a 2020 tax return to obtain all the benefits to which they are entitled under the law, including tax credits such as the 2020 Refund Recovery Credit, the Child Tax Credit, and the Earned Income Tax Credit.

“Filing a 2020 tax return will also help the IRS determine if someone is eligible for an early payment of the 2021 Child Tax Credit, which will begin issuing this summer,” the IRS noted in another statement this week.

People must submit their tax information to the IRS even when they are not required to do so because they do not generate income or generate very little.

“People who normally do not file taxes and do not receive federal benefits may qualify for these economic impact payments. This includes the homeless, the rural poor, and others. For those eligible individuals who did not receive an economic impact payment on the first or second batch or received less than the total amount, they may be eligible for the 2020 Refund Recovery Credit, but will need to file a 2020 tax return. See the special section on IRS.gov: Claiming the 2020 Refund Recovery Credit if you are not required to file a tax return, ”the IRS insisted.

So far, the entity has processed five massive batches of payments as a result of the approval of the third economic stimulus law. The process began on March 12, when the IRS began the first direct deposits.

The official date of payment by direct deposit of the most recent of the batches was this past Wednesday, April 14, and it mainly impacted beneficiaries of the Veterans Affairs (VA) programs.

So far, the IRS has sent about 159 million payments, with a total value of more than $ 376 billion.