Who would get their third stimulus check from the IRS this week

The IRS continues with sending the third stimulus check for $ 1,400 more help for children or dependent.

This week, the people to whom the payment was sent March 31 by mail, with a physical check or debit card, they could receive their envelope, so it is suggested to be vigilant so as not to throw them away.

Some people they sent money to April 7 You might get news from the USPS this week, but considering transit times it’s safer for your payment to arrive the following week.

In those shipments there are more than 30 million payments that include people who receive Social Security benefits and veterans.

The next big aid package will be sent by the IRS April 14th, which will take between two and three weeks to reach homes as part of the support against the crisis caused by the pandemic of COVID-19.

The ‘plus-up’

Remember that the IRS is also processing a additional payment or supplement, also known as “plus-up”, which will be awarded one million people who did not receive funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) or obtained less money.

The congressional economic package includes more than $ 2 billion for the elebigles people for extra money, considering that they lost due to lack of employment or low income.

This is because in March, when the IRS began to send the third check based on the 2019 tax reports and those people were able to enter more than $ 80,000 annually or $ 160,000 per couple, which disqualified them from obtaining any support.

Additional IRS payments will be made weekly once the 2020 tax return is filed.

How payments are received

The IRS is mailing the payments, although the “plus-ups” can come with direct deposit to the bank account that was provided at the time of filing the taxes.

How the IRS decides payments varies, for example, if a person is a Social Security beneficiary and has a Direct Express benefits card, you will have to wait for an electronic transfer. If that doesn’t happen, then your payment will be sent by mail or debit card.

People who have recently moved are suggested to modify their details in Get my payment, in order to get the help they are entitled to, if they are eligible.

The IRS tool shows the status of the payment, including when a check is scheduled to be delivered, so it’s important to constantly review it.

The USPS also has a way to track the sending of money in physical form.