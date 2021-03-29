Who would get the third stimulus check from the IRS this week

The IRS He mailed a “large number” of checks for $ 1,400 in the mail last week, which will start arriving by the end of the week or the next.

The agency recognizes that there are people who believed they would receive the money in their bank accounts, but some with the bank forced to process the payment physically.

“Your payment may have been mailed because the bank rejected the deposit. This could happen because the bank information is not valid or because the bank account has been closed “the agency warned.

He adds that the bank information that the IRS already has on file cannot be changed and strongly urges Americans to avoid calling.

“Don’t call the IRS, our telephone assistants won’t be able to change your banking information either”, he indicated.

The IRS will continue with weekly shipping, but there is no official schedule. There is a universe of 12 million people, for example, who earn less than $ 12,000 annually., so they do not report taxes, so the agency would send them their money by USPS.

If the check could not be delivered to the home, the beneficiaries must make it known to the IRS, so that the aid can be reissued.

The IRS anticipated that more payments are to be issued and most people will not have to take any action, unless they have canceled their bank accounts and / or have changed housing.

“Additional batches of payments will be sent in the coming weeks as direct deposits and by mail as paper checks or debit cards.”the agency said.

Most people who filed 2019 or 2020 returns will see their deposit soon, but there are groups that might have problems, including Social Security beneficiaries and veterans.

MORE INFORMATION: In the tool Get my payment the IRS process can be tracked.