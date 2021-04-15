Who would get $ 300 and $ 250 monthly checks from the IRS for children starting in July as part of Biden’s new plan?



The expansion of the “Child Tax Credit” was approved as part of the Administration’s “American Rescue Plan” to reduce poverty.

Photo: John Moore / Getty Images

The “Child Tax Credit” (CTC) expansion approved as part of President Joe Biden’s “American Rescue Plan” that grants up to $ 3,600 per qualifying child will take effect in July, the IRS confirmed this week.

The extension is temporary and will last only until December. Then, in 2022, it will revert to its previous form. The other part of the funds for the CTC must be claimed through next year’s tax return.

However, the good news is that with the change, more people or groups that were traditionally ineligible are now eligible. The money corresponding to the credit is disbursed by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The provision in the new stimulus law to expand aid implies a revision of the CTC, a part that has been in the tax law for some 24 years and that mainly benefits middle and high income families.

The alteration to the system under the Biden Administration plan approved in the United States Congress in March expands the amount of the credit from $ 2,000 to $ 3,600 and includes lower-income families.

Thus, the Government through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) must distribute checks of $ 300 per month for each child under 6 years of age, as well as checks of $ 250 for each child between 6 and 17 years old to eligible families.

These payments would be equivalent to a total of $ 3,600 dollars in a year in the case of the youngest and $ 3,000 a year for those who are more than 6 years old up to 17.

The application of the credit means that the amount that the person owes in taxes to the IRS will be reduced thanks to the CTC for those who have eligible dependents.

To whom does the extension of the “Child Tax Credit” apply?

But, what are the thresholds used by the tax collector’s office to grant this credit in advance?

The entire credit applies to individuals with children and adjusted gross income of $ 75,000 or less; $ 150,000 or less for couples, and $ 112,500 for single mothers or heads of household.

The gradual reduction or the funds for the credit begin to reduce for people who report higher income than the previous ones up to a maximum of $ 95,000 for individuals and $ 170,000 for those who file jointly.

According to the CNET report, the credit per child will begin to decrease by $ 50 for every $ 1,000 of income above these thresholds.

The publication gives the example of a person who qualifies for $ 3,000 and has a dependent. In that case, the beneficiary will receive an estimated $ 250 per month between July and December for a total of $ 1,500.

