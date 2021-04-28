Who would Biden raise taxes on with his new economic plan?



Biden’s plan seeks to get the IRS to recoup higher taxes from the wealthiest.

Photo: KAREN BLEIER / AFP / Getty Images

The President’s Plan for American Families Joe biden It seeks to even the floor on taxes, for which it wants Congress to reverse some of the policies approved by Republicans in 2017, in addition to other proposals.

This means imposing the rate at 39.6 percent, not 37 percent, as it was reduced by the president’s government Donald trump, supported by Republicans in Congress.

“Raise the top tax rate for the richest Americans to 39.6 percent”, was exposed. “One of the clearest gifts of the 2017 tax cut for the wealthy was lowering the top income tax rate from 39.6 percent to 37 percent, benefiting exclusively the wealthiest households.”

The Biden Administration seeks to ensure that people with incomes less than $ 400,000 are not affected.

The additional resources, obtained from large corporations, businesses and properties, and from higher-income individuals, could endow the Government with $ 700,000 million in 10 years.

The proposal aims to eliminate the loopholes that allow the richest to pay less taxes.

“It will reform the Tax Code so that the rich have to follow the same rules as everyone else”, defends the Democrat’s plan. “It will ensure that high-income Americans pay the taxes they owe under the law, ending the unfair enforcement system that collects almost all taxes owed on wages, while regularly collecting a smaller share of business and capital income.” .

The Biden Administration indicates that it will push the application of tax rules on capital gains and dividends for the rich, since currently “wealth is rewarded over work.”

President Biden’s plan, White House officials advanced, will use the resulting income to rebuild the middle class, investing in education Y increasing wages.

“The result of the president’s individual tax reforms will be a Tax Code with fewer loopholes for the rich and more opportunities for low- and middle-income Americans.”, defends the White House.

It is estimated that with those adjustments, the government could raise an extra $ 1.5 trillion in a decade.

Adjustments to law enforcement are also proposed so that the wealthy “pay what they owe,” the bill says.

“We have a two-tier tax administration system in this country: regular workers pay the taxes they owe on wages and salaries, while some wealthy taxpayers aggressively plan to avoid tax laws,” it says.

The Government cites a study indicating that the so-called 1% of the population, that is, billionaires, did not report 20 percent of their income and did not pay more than $ 175 billion in taxes that they owed. Something that qualifies as evasion.

“The president’s proposal would change the game, ensuring that the richest Americans abide by the same set of rules as all other Americans,” the bill states. “It would require financial institutions to report information on account flows so that earnings from investments and business activity are subject to reports more similar to wages.”