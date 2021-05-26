Who won “The Voice” 2021?

NBC’s “The Voice” concluded season 20 and the 10th anniversary season on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The show featured the top five performances that aired on Monday, May 24, 2021.

The coaches, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton were vying for their chance to win “The Voice” once again, and each of the contestants hoped to take home the record deal that the winner of “The Voice” receives.

WARNING: Spoilers for the end of season 20 of NBC’s “The Voice” follow. Don’t read on if you don’t want to know what happened in the final episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Anthony (Vision) (@therealcamanthony)

It was announced that the winner of season 20 of “The Voice” would be Cam Anthony and Team Blake, which means that Kenzie Wheeler and Team Kelly were the runners-up for the season.

Third place went to Jordan Matthew Young and Team Blake, and fourth place went to Rachel Mac and Team Nick. Victor Solomon and Team Legend finished fifth overall.

Near the end of the show, Carson Daly invited the five finalists on stage and allowed them to speak to their coaches for a moment.

Contestants in the race to win “The Voice” in 2021 were Rachel Mac from Team Nick, Kenzie Wheeler from Team Kelly, Victor Solomon from Team Legend, and Jordan Matthew Young and Cam Anthony from Team Blake. Going into the final, it was a close race between the contestants with Cam Anthony possibly having a bit of an advantage.

The winner of “The Voice” receives a recording contract and is often supported in his career by his “The Voice” coach in the future.

Who acted in the end of “The Voice”?

There was a huge list of guest artists for the final “The Voice” event.

Here are who took the stage to perform during the finale:

• Lauren Daigle

• Ben Platt

• Gwen Stefani & Saweetie

• Justin Bieber

• Thomas Rhett

• Snoop Dogg & DJ Battlecat

• One Republic

• Maroon 5

• Kelsea Ballerini

Viewers may be particularly interested in Maroon 5’s inclusion on the list, as it will be the first time Adam Levine has returned to “The Voice” since he left the show after season 16. He was the only original coach left besides. by Blake Shelton.

During the final event, as is tradition, the coaches took the stage to perform alongside their contestants.

When will “The Voice” return?

“The Voice” has been reduced to just one cycle per year instead of two, NBC recently revealed. That means the show will return in the fall, but will then switch to fall exclusive programs in the future.

Nick Jonas won’t be back in the fall. Instead, the coach will take at least one season off. Ariana Grande will take her place, building her own team and hoping to dethrone any coach who throws the season 20 victory.

Ariana Grande announced on Instagram that she would be taking the seat next season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

“Surprise!!! I’m beyond excited, honored, excited to join @kellyclarkson, @johnlegend, @blakeshelton next season – @nbcthevoice season 21! @nickjonas, we will miss you, ”he wrote at the time.

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:00 pm ET on NBC.

This is the original version of Heavy.com

READ MORE: Final Europa League Villarreal vs Man Utd: How to watch the Live Stream?