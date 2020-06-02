If you were born before 1947, unfortunately we have to tell you that no team won the title because the NBA did not yet exist. From 47 onwards (the first three years BAA before being renamed NBA), with the triumph of the Philadelphia Warriors, until the past of the Toronto RaptorsUp to 20 teams have won it. Find out who won it the year you were born:

YEAR
CHAMPION

1947
PHILADELPHIA WARRIORS

1948
BALTIMORE BULLETS

1949
MINNEAPOLIS LAKERS

1950
MINNEAPOLIS LAKERS

1951
ROCHESTER ROYALS

1952
MINNEAPOLIS LAKERS

1953
MINNEAPOLIS LAKERS

1954
MINNEAPOLIS LAKERS

1955
SYRACUSE NATIONALS

1956
PHILADELPHIA WARRIORS

1957
BOSTON CELTICS

1958
ST. LOUIS HAWKS

1959
BOSTON CELTICS

1960
BOSTON CELTICS

1961
BOSTON CELTICS

1962
BOSTON CELTICS

1963
BOSTON CELTICS

1964
BOSTON CELTICS

1965
BOSTON CELTICS

1966
BOSTON CELTICS

1967
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

1968
BOSTON CELTICS

1969
BOSTON CELTICS

1970
NEW YORK KNICKS

1971
MILWAUKEE BUCKS

1972
LOS ANGELES LAKERS

1973
NEW YORK KNICKS

1974
BOSTON CELTICS

1975
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

1976
BOSTON CELTICS

1977
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

1978
WASHINGTON BULLETS

1979
SEATTLE SUPERSONICS

1980
LOS ANGELES LAKERS

1981
BOSTON CELTICS

1982
LOS ANGELES LAKERS

1983
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

1984
BOSTON CELTICS

1985
LOS ANGELES LAKERS

1986
BOSTON CELTICS

1987
LOS ANGELES LAKERS

1988
LOS ANGELES LAKERS

1989
DETROIT PISTONS

1990
DETROIT PISTONS

1991
CHICAGO BULLS

1992
CHICAGO BULLS

1993
CHICAGO BULLS

1994
HOUSTON ROCKETS

nineteen ninety five
HOUSTON ROCKETS

nineteen ninety six
CHICAGO BULLS

1997
CHICAGO BULLS

1998
CHICAGO BULLS

1999
SAN ANTONIO SPURS

2000
LOS ANGELES LAKERS

2001
LOS ANGELES LAKERS

2002
LOS ANGELES LAKERS

2003
SAN ANTONIO SPURS

2004
DETROIT PISTONS

2005
SAN ANTONIO SPURS

2006
MIAMI HEAT

2007
SAN ANTONIO SPURS

2008
BOSTON CELTICS

2009
LOS ANGELES LAKERS

2010
LOS ANGELES LAKERS

2011
DALLAS MAVERICKS

2012
MIAMI HEAT

2013
MIAMI HEAT

2014
SAN ANTONIO SPURS

2015
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

2016
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

2017
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

2018
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

2019
TORONTO RAPTORS

              
