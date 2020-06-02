If you were born before 1947, unfortunately we have to tell you that no team won the title because the NBA did not yet exist. From 47 onwards (the first three years BAA before being renamed NBA), with the triumph of the Philadelphia Warriors, until the past of the Toronto RaptorsUp to 20 teams have won it. Find out who won it the year you were born:
YEAR
CHAMPION
1947
PHILADELPHIA WARRIORS
1948
BALTIMORE BULLETS
1949
MINNEAPOLIS LAKERS
1950
MINNEAPOLIS LAKERS
1951
ROCHESTER ROYALS
1952
MINNEAPOLIS LAKERS
1953
MINNEAPOLIS LAKERS
1954
MINNEAPOLIS LAKERS
1955
SYRACUSE NATIONALS
1956
PHILADELPHIA WARRIORS
1957
BOSTON CELTICS
1958
ST. LOUIS HAWKS
1959
BOSTON CELTICS
1960
BOSTON CELTICS
1961
BOSTON CELTICS
1962
BOSTON CELTICS
1963
BOSTON CELTICS
1964
BOSTON CELTICS
1965
BOSTON CELTICS
1966
BOSTON CELTICS
1967
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
1968
BOSTON CELTICS
1969
BOSTON CELTICS
1970
NEW YORK KNICKS
1971
MILWAUKEE BUCKS
1972
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
1973
NEW YORK KNICKS
1974
BOSTON CELTICS
1975
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
1976
BOSTON CELTICS
1977
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS
1978
WASHINGTON BULLETS
1979
SEATTLE SUPERSONICS
1980
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
1981
BOSTON CELTICS
1982
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
1983
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
1984
BOSTON CELTICS
1985
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
1986
BOSTON CELTICS
1987
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
1988
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
1989
DETROIT PISTONS
1990
DETROIT PISTONS
1991
CHICAGO BULLS
1992
CHICAGO BULLS
1993
CHICAGO BULLS
1994
HOUSTON ROCKETS
nineteen ninety five
HOUSTON ROCKETS
nineteen ninety six
CHICAGO BULLS
1997
CHICAGO BULLS
1998
CHICAGO BULLS
1999
SAN ANTONIO SPURS
2000
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
2001
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
2002
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
2003
SAN ANTONIO SPURS
2004
DETROIT PISTONS
2005
SAN ANTONIO SPURS
2006
MIAMI HEAT
2007
SAN ANTONIO SPURS
2008
BOSTON CELTICS
2009
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
2010
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
2011
DALLAS MAVERICKS
2012
MIAMI HEAT
2013
MIAMI HEAT
2014
SAN ANTONIO SPURS
2015
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
2016
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS
2017
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
2018
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
2019
TORONTO RAPTORS
