If you were born before 1947, unfortunately we have to tell you that no team won the title because the NBA did not yet exist. From 47 onwards (the first three years BAA before being renamed NBA), with the triumph of the Philadelphia Warriors, until the past of the Toronto RaptorsUp to 20 teams have won it. Find out who won it the year you were born:

YEAR

CHAMPION

1947

PHILADELPHIA WARRIORS

1948

BALTIMORE BULLETS

1949

MINNEAPOLIS LAKERS

1950

MINNEAPOLIS LAKERS

1951

ROCHESTER ROYALS

1952

MINNEAPOLIS LAKERS

1953

MINNEAPOLIS LAKERS

1954

MINNEAPOLIS LAKERS

1955

SYRACUSE NATIONALS

1956

PHILADELPHIA WARRIORS

1957

BOSTON CELTICS

1958

ST. LOUIS HAWKS

1959

BOSTON CELTICS

1960

BOSTON CELTICS

1961

BOSTON CELTICS

1962

BOSTON CELTICS

1963

BOSTON CELTICS

1964

BOSTON CELTICS

1965

BOSTON CELTICS

1966

BOSTON CELTICS

1967

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

1968

BOSTON CELTICS

1969

BOSTON CELTICS

1970

NEW YORK KNICKS

1971

MILWAUKEE BUCKS

1972

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

1973

NEW YORK KNICKS

1974

BOSTON CELTICS

1975

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

1976

BOSTON CELTICS

1977

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

1978

WASHINGTON BULLETS

1979

SEATTLE SUPERSONICS

1980

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

1981

BOSTON CELTICS

1982

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

1983

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

1984

BOSTON CELTICS

1985

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

1986

BOSTON CELTICS

1987

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

1988

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

1989

DETROIT PISTONS

1990

DETROIT PISTONS

1991

CHICAGO BULLS

1992

CHICAGO BULLS

1993

CHICAGO BULLS

1994

HOUSTON ROCKETS

nineteen ninety five

HOUSTON ROCKETS

nineteen ninety six

CHICAGO BULLS

1997

CHICAGO BULLS

1998

CHICAGO BULLS

1999

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

2000

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

2001

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

2002

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

2003

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

2004

DETROIT PISTONS

2005

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

2006

MIAMI HEAT

2007

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

2008

BOSTON CELTICS

2009

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

2010

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

2011

DALLAS MAVERICKS

2012

MIAMI HEAT

2013

MIAMI HEAT

2014

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

2015

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

2016

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

2017

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

2018

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

2019

TORONTO RAPTORS



