Who won “American Idol” 2021?

The season 19 finale of the ABC reality show “American Idol” aired on Sunday, May 23, 2021. At the end of the show, host Ryan Seacrest announced the winner of the live voting and crowned the winner of the American Idol 2021.

Throughout the season, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie have been giving the contestants praise and advice, guiding them on their way, but in the end, the fate of the finalists was completely out of their hands.

The three finalists, Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence and Chayce Beckham competed throughout the season to build their fans and win the support of the voters. So who did better and who won? Read on to find out.

Who won season 19 of “American Idol”?

The winner of season 19 of ABC’s “American Idol” was Chayce Beckham. Runner-up was Willie Spence, as Grace Kinstler was eliminated after the first hour of the show.

Although unlikely, both finalists are eligible to compete one more time during “American Idol” season 20.

According to the “American Idol” audition eligibility page, the only people who cannot audition for another shot are people who “competed in any previous season of” American Idol “and placed first in the competition.” .

That means even finalists like Arthur Gunn could return to the show. The document also states that the programs are “currently scheduled to begin in December 2021.”

Who was the favorite to win?

Chayce Beckham, according to GoldDerby, was ahead in the odds of winning the season before the final. This probably came as no surprise to fans, who watched Beckham grow up early on and become something of a heartthrob as he competed for votes.

The star was also in a different lane both vocally and gender-wise than the other two contestants, placing him a favorite to win the entire competition.

However, Beckham has not only been successful when it comes to votes. Her single “23,” which debuted the Friday before the Sunday May 16 episode, rose to number one on the nation’s iTunes charts before the live episode, which Katy Perry mentioned after her performance.

The next most likely to win before the final was Grace Kinstler, and Willie Spence followed with some distance.

When will “American Idol” air again?

There is good news for fans. “American Idol” has been renewed for season 20, and the show will return in the fall, as usual. In fact, auditions for the next season of “American Idol” are already open.

The next season will air in December 2021.

At the time of this writing, auditions are underway for the upcoming season, according to the casting website.

“‘American Idol’ is looking for the next singing superstar,” the website reads. “Sign up for updates on the Idol Across America virtual audition or submit your video audition online today! Yes, you can audition both ways. “

“American Idol” airs Sundays and Mondays at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.

