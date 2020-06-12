Main International organizations they warn that the coronavirus pandemic could lead to one of the deepest recessions in recent world history. The latest reports of the world Bank and of the oecd provide for the Argentina a strong contraction, with falls in GDP of between 7.3% (WB) and 8.25% or 10% (OECD), in the event that the country suffered a second coronavirus outbreak. For now, the monthly estimator of economic activity (EMAE) of the Indec indicates for March a year-on-year drop of 11.5% and 9.8% compared to February. Furthermore, as a result of the quarantine, inflation in may was only 1.5%.

International projections are not very encouraging although it is still early to measure the economic impact in the region, recently become the new epicenter of the pandemic. However, some countries appear to be coping better with the crisis. What do your economic indicators?

Inflation

Except for the Argentina and Venezuela, so far in 2020 most of the countries in the region maintain the inflation controlled below 2%. In fact, except Peru (0.20%) and Uruguay (0.57%) all closed May with negative rates: Bolivia (-0.02%); Brazil (-0.38%); Chile (-0.1%); Colombia (-0.32%); Ecuador (-0.26%) and Paraguay (-0.6%).

For now, in addition, the accumulated inflation in the first months of the year is consistent with the goals set by those countries, most in the range of between 1% and 3%: Chile (1.3%); Colombia (1.5%); Ecuador (1.01%) and Peru (1.15%). Of this group, Uruguay registers the highest index with 6.77%, near the 7% ceiling set by the Uruguayan central bank.

Other countries, however, are beginning to have deflation problems. The clearest case is Brazil, which last month registered the deepest price drop in the last 40 years (-0.38%), mainly driven by a crash in gasoline, transportation (especially air tickets) and food, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IGBE). The latest data consolidates a downward trend that already accumulates -0.16% between January and May, while the official goal of 4%.

In Paraguay, some sectors are beginning to ask that the central bank revises down its objectives (4% since 2017) because they are totally out of date: 2019 annual inflation was just 2.8%. And it seems that This year Paraguay will follow the same trend: until May it registers inflation of -0.4%.

Bolivia, also closed its May Consumer Price index at negative rates and the accumulated in the first five months of the year is just 0.42%, according to the National Statistics Institute. Very far from projections of 3.4% of the Fiscal Financial Program 2020 presenting by the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Development Planning and the central bank.

In the other side, Venezuela ended May with 38.6% after prices soared under restrictive measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic. In the accumulated of 2020, inflation climbed to an impressive 295.9% according to data from the Venezuelan central bank.

GDP and economic activity

Just when some countries were beginning to rebound after a complex 2019 marked by the social protests in Chile, Ecuador, Colombia and Bolivia –Summed, in addition, in a political crisis after the ex-president Evo Morales leaves the government-, arrived in the region the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although it is still difficult to measure the real economic consequences of the health crisis in South America, in mid-March, several countries began to apply, with greater or lesser degree of openness, restrictive measures to contain the advance of the coronavirus. Therefore, while most of the data in the economic activity correspond to the first quarter of 2020, serve as an indication of what can be expected for the April-June period, until now the moment of greatest impact of the pandemic.

For example, one of the last updated data, the Monthly Indicator of Economic Activity (Imacec) of Chile, shows a drop of 8.7% between April and March (-3.1%), and a year-on-year drop of 14.1% compared to April 2019. In the accumulated index for the first quarter, the trans-Andean country had a slight growth of 0.4%, although the Central Bank of Chile calculated a retraction of 2.5% this year, its worst level since 1983.

After reviewing his World Economic Outlook report in April, the International Monetary Fund projected for the region a contraction of 5.2% –Very below 3% of the world average– mainly motivated by a drop in demand, commodity prices and difficulties in accessing external financing. Last week, the World Bank (WB) was even more pessimistic for the region: predicts a 7.2% retraction, while calculating an average fall of 5.2% globally.

Peru will be the country with the worst economic performance this year (-12%), according to the numbers of the World Bank, that before the pandemic predicted a growth of 3%. In March, activity ended with a streak of 127 months of uninterrupted expansion and plummeted by 16.36%, as a result of a lower dynamism in domestic demand and a decrease in exports. In the accumulated index for the first quarter, Peruvian national production fell 3.39%.

Another country that will experience a severe setback will be Brazil: the WB foresees a crash of 8% of your GDP, While the OECD estimates that the drop will be 7.4%, although it could worsen (9.1%) in the event that there was a second wave of coronavirus in late 2020. For now, IBGE data for the first quarter show a drop of 0.3% (and 1.5% compared to the last period of 2019), as a consequence of the coronavirus and social restriction measuresboycotted by the president Jair Bolsonaro. The industrial activity sank 18.8% in April (compared to -9% the previous month), while in March services –which involve close to 60% of the Brazilian GDP– and trade fell by 6.9% and 2.5% respectively.

Ecuador will be another of the big losers this year, with a 7.4% retraction projected by the World Bank. For his part, the Central Bank of Ecuador recently estimated that the GDP drop this year will be between 7.3% and 9.6%.

Already below the average estimated by the World Bank for Latin America and the Caribbean, they are Paraguay (-2.8%); Uruguay (-3.7%); Chile (-4.3%); Colombia (-4.9%); and Bolivia (-5.9%).

Exchange rate

March was probably the worst month in a long time for south american coins -specially for the real, the Colombian peso and the Chilean peso– but in recent weeks, most have started to give signs of recovery as some countries are gradually beginning to emerge from quarantine and central banks pour liquidity into the system, within lower global volatility.

The Brazilian real (which depreciated 31%) had a recovery of almost 17% since May 15, according to Bloomberg. The Chilean peso –Which was benefited by the new increases in the price of copper– it recovered ground until reaching a 2% devaluation so far this year.

The Colombian peso It is also recovering its best level in the last three months, also driven by expectations of dollars entering the country from the recent issuance of bonds for $ 2.5 billion begining of June.

Unemployment

A priori, although not all countries have updated their figures, Colombia has so far been the most affected by unemployment: in April, urban unemployment reached a historic 23.5% (or 4.08 million people) and the government is looking at the possibility that people can make partial withdrawals of their pension savings, in the midst of the economic crisis that the pandemic is going through, as revealed by the Minister of Finance, Alberto Carrasquilla.

In Brazil, on the other hand, unemployment insurance claims rose in May to a record high of 960,258 according to numbers from the Ministry of Economy. Is about an increase of 53% compared to the same month last year, and it is the greatest advance since these records began to be taken 20 years ago. The total figure of unemployed in the first five months of the year reaches 3.3 million, indicated the government. The South American giant accumulates an unemployment rate of 12.2% between January and March.

In Chile, unemployment rose 9% between February and April, and remains in its highest levels in a decade driven by the impact of the coronavirus on the economy. The Uruguayan unemployed in March reached 10.1% and Peru registered 7.8% unemployment in the first trimester.