Who will win the Copa del Rey? Athletic and Real Sociedad look for another title for their record

The final of the Copa del Rey that takes place this Saturday at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville will be the twenty-fifth Cup title for Athletic Club or the third for Real Sociedad.

📽️ This is the athleticzale tifo that will appear tomorrow in one of the funds of the La Cartuja Stadium, with the names of all our clubs and partners ❤️🤍 We feel very close to you‼ ️ #BiziAmetsa 🏆 #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/4DzRJPifKz – Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) April 2, 2021

Athletic won the first title in 1902 under the name of Bizcaya, which was a combined Athletic Club and Bilbao FC, a team that was later absorbed by Athletic. In fact, Athletic wears the trophy in the showcases of its museum.

Curiously, the Real also got its first cupbearer title in 1909 under another name, that of Club Ciclista San Sebastián.

🗣 @ illarra4: “Today you could see that tomorrow is a final. Every day you don’t win a title with Real, we have the enthusiasm and motivation to do it. ”# Gurekin | #AurreraReala https://t.co/iccCbdK3di pic.twitter.com/CUpTP7WueK – Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) April 2, 2021

Record of the Copa del Rey, a competition that has had three names in its history: Copa del Rey in the periods 1903-1931; Copa Presidente de la República (1931-1938), Copa del Generalísimo (1938-1976) and, again, Copa del Rey since the 1976-77 campaign.