Who will take the number ‘4’ left by Sergio Ramos?

In Real Madrid there are already several doubts regarding the departure of Sergio Ramos who left for PSG and left vacant the historic number ‘4’ of the ‘Merengue’ squad, which was previously used by Fernando Hierro, so the players of the squad are wondering who will dare to take it for next season.

According to information revealed by José Luis Sánchez at the Chiringuito de Jugones, he pointed out that in the Real Madrid dressing room there is a doubt about who will dare to take the number ‘4’ from Sergio Ramos, who went to PSG and they do not know who will be encouraged to take it.

As detailed in the information, in the dressing room they believe that David Alaba may be the one who would dare to take it, since being new and not knowing the history behind said number, he would have no problem taking it.

"In REAL MADRID'S COSTUME, there are DOUBTS as to whether someone is going to take RAMOS 'NUMBER' 4 '," Sánchez revealed in the program.

At the moment, Jesús Vallejo is shaping up to be Real Madrid’s central fourth if Varane leaves and there are no more reinforcements, although it is difficult for the young Spanish central defender to be encouraged to take him.

