Who will take Dustin May’s place in the Dodgers rotation?

The rotation of the Angels Dodgers now has a void after lowering Dustin May for the rest of the season in the MLB.

May was the best pitcher of the Dodgers In the month of April, he had the best ERA but not the best record, he earned a place as fifth starter by dethroning David Price and Tony Gonsolin in the Spring Trainign 2021. However, he will undergo a Tommy John and be out for the rest of the season.

Who will take over from Dustin May in the rotation of the Dodgers ?

The main candidates are David Price and Tony Gonsolin, however, both are on the disabled list and have no return date.

Gonsolin is a net starter and at the same time David Price, however, Price has seen a lot of action and for sure if he had not been injured then he would take fifth place in the rotation, the same would happen with Tony Gonsolin.

But due to the reasons given, the one who looks most likely is Jimmy Nelson, who was a starter from the beginning of his career until 2017, one of the best that the Milwaukee Brewers had, however, some injuries crashed his career and Since then he has not had more opportunities to open some games in the MLB.

So far this season as a relief, he has pitched 12 innings leaving a 3.75 ERA with 17 strikeouts.

The rest of the pitchers are relievers, including the Dodgers They called the Mexican blood, James Pazos, to cover the roster after the void of Dustin May, this is also Mexican.