Who will take Alberto Ciurana’s place after his death?

Despite the pain of leaving Alberto Ciurana last March 23, the only thing that would be necessary is to define who would occupy the position of Head of Content and Distribution at TV Azteca.

Some believe that the executives will follow the guidelines stipulated by Ciurana, while others have already begun to speculate that the entertainment section of the channel will be recovered in its entirety by the journalist and executive. Pati chapoy.

Although it was already the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Azteca Uno, Sandra Smester, who clarified what will happen with the vacancy left by Alberto.

“There is no uncertainty after his departure. It is not that Ciurana did everything, he himself said that he was not the boss, but the team builder “, reported for ‘El Universal’.

And he explained that the fact that there is no one directing the Ciurana position does not affect the company continuing with the things that had been planned for many months.

“It is scheduled 18 months in advance. There is a strategy that has been forming from the moment I stepped on Mexico and Azteca. It is a strategy that has been worked hand in hand with Benjamín Salinas, ”Sandra said in an interview for the newspaper circulating in Mexico.

The truth is that it is too early to determine the replacement in the position of Head of Content, since it has barely been 3 days since the death of Alberto was announced, who died two weeks after having tested positive for Covid-19 and even from have had the vaccine. Such an announcement will come in due course.

