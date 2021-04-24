Who will steal the night? The nominees for best film at the Oscars

The Oscars will be awarded this April 25 and the options to compete in each category to be disputed have already been presented.

The whole reality of COVID-19 has delayed the delivery of the most famous film awards, the Oscar, which will be delivered this April 25. The list of nominees for best picture, and other news, turn the eyes of the whole world.

The main one, as already mentioned, is the portfolio of options for the most important award of the night: the best film. This time there are productions that are still very strong with the favorite tone of the Academy and it is that social problems are touched or relevant biographical facts are told. Philosophical dramas are also part of it.

The press has raised one of the shortlisted for weeks, Nomadland, which is based on the homonymous book. The feature film follows the story of a woman who, having nothing more to lose, explores a nomadic lifestyle in her mobile home.

This candidate was led by Chloé zhao, who is on the list of the category for best director. She is also in charge of The Eternals from Marvel.

Zao seeks to enhance the history he has already made with his work at the helm of Nomadland

Another woman is in this dispute, Emerald Fennell, for leading the production of A promising young woman. This marks a milestone at the gala, which will be the first to have two women participating for this statuette.

For its part, in the modality of Best Leading Actor is found posthumously Chadwick Boseman (RIP). The artist was considered for his participation in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Legends like Gary oldman or Anthony Hopkins they will be competing for recognition. In the same way they will Riz Ahmed Y Steven yeun.

Without further ado, the nominees for best picture in 2021 are:

Judas and the Black Messiah

El padre

Mank

Minari

A promising young woman

Nomadland

Sound of metal

The Chicago Seven Trial

Knowing the contestants it could be said once again that Netflix figure as one of the great stars of the night.

The streaming platform is listed as the main producer of two of the chosen tapes, The Chicago Seven Trial Y Mank.

Mank (left) and The Trial of the Chicago 7 (right), the company’s big bets at the Academy Awards

As always, in animated movies, Disney place your quota having two participants for the best animated title, Onward Y Soul. However, Netflix said present at this edition of the Oscars and threatens its main contender by matching the bet with Shaun the Lamb Y Beyond the moon.

We will have to wait a few hours to finally meet the great protagonists of the most relevant evening of the seventh art in the whole world.