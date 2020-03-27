At this point, surely our mobile phones know more about us that we ourselves, and perhaps for this reason surely could also have, both in the present and for the future, a more active role in the fight against the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19, or at least to help mitigate its effects.

This is how they think in China, where it is almost imperative to have this Alipay app that classifies its users based on color codes to control your health taking into account their movements and contacts, and so thinks a group of expert volunteers who have taken the lead in developing a new official app for World Health Organization to help us first of all in the fight against this coronavirus that devastates half the planet.

It is a group made up of former employees of Google and Microsoft, who have proposed develop the WHO MyHealth app in record time to combat disinformation by bringing people closer truthful news, important tips and all the latest news related to the coronavirus, but directly from the WHO.

All the news, tips, alerts and much more, very soon on your Android device

As reported by 9to5Google development can be followed on Github and search bring people news, tips, alerts and much more, directly from the hand of the WHO, to practically any device. In fact, it will be available very soon both iOS and Android and Web platforms.

The team is called WHO Covid App Collective And in it we have not only ex-workers from Google and Microsoft, but also WHO ambassadors and advisers along with other experts. They all work together to release the first version of their new WHO MyHealth app. next monday, march 30, still in alpha version.

For now, it consists of only the same WhatsApp chatbot with tips on COVID-19 WHO already has, but it is expected that soon it will be able to offer notifications and alerts based on our location, as well as tests designed to help us self-diagnose our symptoms if we had them and bring them to the attention of the local health authorities.

Would you agree to an exhaustive monitoring of your movements, if you were infected with coronavirus? If this really helps …

There are plans also for integrate a follow-up of affected people based on location histories, in an effort to trace infected contacts and thus better understand the spread of the virus, although in this case the strict privacy regulations some territories would jeopardize functionality as invasive as this.

The idea is that an affected user can take advantage of Google Maps technology to indicate if they have been diagnosed as positive, or if they have been in contact with infected patients, to make a movement map and allow us to maintain the safety distance with the most affected areas.

And finally, it should be noted that the development team you are using Google’s cross-platform Flutter SDK, even for the web application as well, so many members of the Google Flutter teams have been advising directly, also requesting collaboration from any volunteer who is experienced in Flutter and can help with the development of the application.

In these cases all help is good, so those who can or want to lend a handIf you have development experience especially under the Flutter SDK, you can go to Github to join the WHO MyHealth team.

