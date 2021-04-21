Who will ride SpaceX Crew-2 to the International Space Station?

They are not the first to travel with SpaceX to the International Space Station (ISS). The third of SpacexCrew-2 will carry two NASA astronauts and send a Japanese citizen back into space. In addition, for the first time the launch is incorporated into the ISS an astronaut from the European Space Agency (THAT).

The new mission, called Crew-2, is scheduled for this Thursday, April 22, if all goes according to plan by NASA and SpaceX, Elon Musk’s aerospace company. And although the mission could be delayed, it would not be the first time, it is always interesting to meet who will be the new tenants of the International Space Station. Who are these four new astronauts?

NASA astronauts will go to the ISS Shane kimbrough Y Megan McArthur. Kimbrough began working as a flight simulation engineer for the US space agency in 2000, but four years later he was selected as an astronaut. In 2008, the Kimbrough made its first space flight to the ISS. There he spent days expanding the capacity of people who could live on the space station to six. He’s been on several spacewalks and has spent 189 days in space so far.

McArthur is the SpaceX Crew-2 mission pilot to ISS and was selected as an astronaut in 2000. She has a degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of California in Los Angeles and a PhD in Oceanography from the University of California at San Diego, according to NASA. In total, he has recorded 13 days of stays in space and it is the first time he has visited the space station.

The role of JAXA and ESA

JAXA this time sends to Akihiko Hoshide. He was selected as an astronaut in 1999 and has been the third Japanese to reach space. Before being an astronaut, he was an engineer at Japan’s National Space Development Agency (NASDA, now called JAXA).

People who want to be an astronaut like Pesquet can still apply to ESA

Thomas Pesquet will be the first ESA astronaut to go to the space station with SpaceX. In 2001, the Frenchman obtained a master’s degree from the École Nationale Supérieure de l’Aéronautique et de l’Espace in Toulouse (France), specializing in spacecraft design and control, according to the ESA. In addition, he has an air transport pilot license with instrument ratings. In 2009, Pesquet was selected by ESA as an astronaut. He first traveled to space in 2016 and spent there six months. He has spent a total of 197 days in space and, if all goes according to plan, he will now return to the International Space Station. If you want to be an astronaut like Pesquet, you still have time to submit your application to ESA.

When all four get to the space station, for a few days it will be 11 people living up there. Besides them four, there are seven astronauts who already work and sleep there. They seem like a lot of people for such a small site, but there is still room for movement. In fact, NASA comments in this Reddit thread that they have had up to 13 astronauts living together on the ISS. And that, when this happens, not everyone sleeps in beds.

Other trips to the International Space Station by Elon Musk’s company

SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule.

On November 19, four astronauts arrived at the International Space Station thanks to SpaceX. Three of them from NASA and one from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). They were Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi.

Previously, American astronauts went to the space station Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley. Both are veterans and with this trip they made history. SpaceX became the first private company to bring people to the ISS by sending them into space.

SpaceX and Elon Musk have been working to be first in everything for years, and for the moment, they are succeeding. His next plans include traveling to the Moon and, if all goes well, going before the end of the decade to Mars. Space exploration has changed with the arrival of private companies, in addition to trips to Mars, What else can they give us?

