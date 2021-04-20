Who will receive the first Janssen vaccines in Spain if they are approved?

The vaccination strategy in Spain is still pending the decision made this Tuesday by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), after registering rare cases of thrombi that made it necessary to stop the administration of the vaccine within the action protocol.

So far the EMA has investigated the six cases of thrombi detected in patients vaccinated with this single dose in USA, where some 6.8 million people have already received the serum from this subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

A favorable ruling will speed up immunizations in Europe, which has pre-contracted 400 million doses of this brand.

Spain has stored the first 150,000 vaccines of Janssen, which arrived just when the pharmaceutical company decided to stop the distribution as a precautionary measure.

If the resumption of administration is approved, this vaccine will be added to those of Pfizer, Modern Y AstraZeneca, which are already being injected into the population, following the vaccination strategy, according to the different age groups established.

Who will get the Janssen vaccine?

The first doses of the vaccine Janssen are intended for the age group that goes from 70 to 79 years, since despite being an elderly group, only the 13.3% of people included in this age range have received at least the first dose, while only 3% have received both.

All of the 300,000 vaccines that arrived last week would be aimed at this group, with the advantage that this vaccine is single dose, which means that these people will only need one puncture and will not have to wait for the second, as it happens with other vaccines.

Which groups do the rest of the vaccines go to?

For their part, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are intended for people over 80 years of age, while AstraZeneca’s is distributed among people in the population group between 60 and 69 years old.