In the framework of the work developed to learn more about the emergence of the coronavirus caused by COVID-19, which has already left more than 503,000 dead and more than 10.1 million diagnosed cases worldwide, the World Organization for the Health (WHO) will send a team of scientists to China to study the appearance of the pathogen in China. The official and extended version indicates that the origin of the virus causing the serious pandemic that currently plagues the planet is in a market for food and fresh animal products in Wuhan, capital of the province of Hubei, in the eastern part of the Asian nation.

The WHO will highlight a team in China next week as part of the long-standing study initiative on the emergence of the coronavirus to learn more in-depth details, said its director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Since May, the specialized health agency of the United Nations (UN) has been pressuring the Chinese authorities to allow the movement of an investigative team to the focus of the pandemic in order to learn more about the animal origin of the new coronavirus that is seriously affecting global health. “Knowing the origin of the virus is very, very important,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a telematic press conference held this past Monday.

“We can better combat the virus if we know everything about it, including its origin,” he added, before announcing that “a team will be sent to China next week to prepare what we hope will lead us to understand how the virus started.” The WHO director-general did not specify the composition of the team or more details about the expedition that will set sail for the Asian giant.

The scientific sphere works on the basis that the coronavirus was transmitted from an animal to man, and that it emerged in China at the end of last year, in December 2019, possibly in the Wuhan city market, dedicated to the sale of Fresh seafood and animals as food, within the category of those known as wet markets, very widespread in China and which can be dangerous sources of virus contagion when the products are not treated or preserved in an adequate way, as indicated by various experts; a joint scene of living and dead animals and a large influx of people that can be the perfect breeding ground for the transmission of various viruses and bacteria.

In the case of Wuhan, it has been assessed that the pathogen could pass from a bat to a pangolin and from there jump into a human body, which has already triggered the subsequent spread of the virus, entering more and more people given the high degree of contagion of this new coronavirus. From there to leaving the Chinese borders it was a matter of time, which began with the continuous international movement of people, very characteristic of the global era in which we live.

China suffered the first hard impact and then it was countries like Spain or Italy that saw how they came to have a high number of affected within their territories. There has been practically no part of the world that has not been touched by the health crisis and now there are nations that are suffering the blow, such as the United States or Brazil, where there is a high population density and a greater probability of contagion.

After the emergence of the coronavirus, governments around the planet imposed protection measures dictated by health authorities, according to the recommendations of organizations such as the WHO itself. The use of masks was generalized, to try not to spread fluids that could contain the virus, and products for the skin and hands, such as hydroalcoholic gels, to eradicate the virus in the event that it had been contacted in any surface and thus avoid taking it to any area of ​​the face or respiratory tract through which it can be acquired; in addition to the already known measures of confinement and social distancing that were aimed at avoiding as far as possible human-to-human contacts to cut off pathways of spread and proliferation of the pathogen.

Confinement has been relaxing in recent times given that there is greater control of cases and the normalization of the situation in many hospital centers, after having more data and knowledge about the virus and after a few moments. of chaos and overflow; But social distancing is still more than recommended in everyday life when going out and relating to each other.

And it is not to be trusted, since the war has not yet been won, far from it. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus himself has indicated in recent hours that the health crisis of COVID-19 is not even close to ending. We all want this to end. We all want to get on with our lives. But the harsh reality is that this is not even close to ending. Although many countries have made global progress, the pandemic is actually accelerating, “said the Ethiopian leader and immunologist.