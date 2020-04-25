Since a Seoul-based website, the Daily NK, announced that Kim Jong-un had undergone surgery for cardiovascular problems, speculation about his health has been running high.

CNN even said a senior US official told it that the North Korean leader “could be in serious danger after surgery” and that Washington was monitoring the situation.

While South Korea said it could not confirm this information, there is a clue that something is indeed happening in South Korea. On April 15, Kim Jong-un did not attend the commemoration of the 108th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung, his grandfather and founder of North Korea – a crucial event in the country.

Although the death of the 36-year-old head of state remains a mere hypothesis to this day, the issue of his succession is of great concern.

A thorny succession

When Kim Jong-il died in 2011, there was no question that his son Kim Jong-un would take over the country. Today, it seems complicated to decide on the name of the future leader.

North Korea’s political system is dynastic, so there is a good chance that a member of the Kim family will once again be at the helm of the country. Although it is not officially confirmed, Kim Jong-un is said to have two daughters and a son, probably about ten years old, who is not yet ready to succeed his father.

As the half-brother of the head of state has been murdered, Kim Jong-chol, his other elder brother, remains Kim Jong-chol. However, his elder brother has no interest in the politics of his country, and is therefore not ready to succeed him.

The current North Korean leader also has a diplomatic uncle, Kim Pyong-iI, but he would have remained too long outside the circle of power to be eligible for such a promotion, notes the Quartz site.

The number 2 of the Workers’ Party Choe Ryong-hae could also aspire to more responsibility, so broad is his influence. However, it is difficult to imagine a lineage other than that of the ruling Kim.

Only one person seems to meet all the criteria (or almost all of them): Kim-Jong-un’s younger sister, Kim Yo-jong. A media personality, she has taken a more prominent place in the regime in recent years, notably by accompanying her brother to meetings with the world’s heads of state.

However, one element will not work in her favour: her sex. According to Antoine Bondaz, a research fellow at the Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS) and a specialist in the region, the North Korean regime’s macho culture is likely to be a major obstacle. “It’s a very paternalistic system and society: the arrival of a woman in power is a scenario that is not impossible but unlikely,” he told Paris Match. Unless, perhaps, she becomes regent while waiting for Kim-Jong-un’s son to reach governing age.

This is not the first time that rumours about the death of the North Korean leader have burst into the media. In 2014, Kim Jong-un disappeared for six weeks before reappearing limping with a cane in his hand.