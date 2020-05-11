         WHO will launch its coronavirus pre-diagnosis app in May, and plans to include Bluetooth contact tracking

The coronavirus pandemic is here to stay, as there is still a long way to go until a vaccine arrives that guarantees that we return to previous security levels, which is why having all the possible information is a key factor in slowing its expansion. That is where the different applications and bots that we have been seeing for some time and the next will be the World Health Organization.

The WHO already commented a long time ago that it was working on a kind of information application like the one we already have available in Spain with AsistenciaCovid, which would also include a self-diagnosis test that users could complete on their own mobile phone. Now the WHO has confirmed that it wants to have the app in circulation this March, and that value including a Bluetooth contact tracking module in it.

Initial form, possible Bluetooth tracking module

This type of tracking has been seen sewn to the coronavirus apps from the model released in Singapore. In summary, what an application of this type does is write down who we have contact with (thanks to the detection of proximity and the identification number of the phones of other users) in order to locate them in the event that we are infected, and that we can also be located if any user of our chain of contacts contracts COVID- 19 caused by the coronavirus.

Although he has not confirmed whether or not the implementation of this module is underway, Bernardo Mariano, the WHO information officer, has confirmed that this type of implementation does arise. We do not know whether it is based on the APIs of both Google and Apple for their operating systems, which should be in circulation shortly, or using some method of their own. It will not take us long to know, yes, because the code of the WHO app is published on Github, and is accessible to anyone who wants to consult it.

The app will initially have a form to know if we can have been infected in addition to relevant health information

So what we know for sure is that the WHO mobile app will start with basic functionalities such as a question form that will determine whether or not we should contact the health services based on our symptoms. We will also implement information, we assume that territorial, on how the test can be accessed to confirm whether or not we are infected.

In addition, the WHO has confirmed that the application will remain public once it is available in the different app stores worldwide. The code will be available to different governments and organizations so they can add more modules about it, following a fractional scheme like the OpenCoronavirus app that we discuss here. It only remains to wait for the WHO to communicate that the app is available to download and test it.

