15 minutes. Joe Biden needs a female name for the final stretch of his campaign. The former vice president promised he would select a woman to compete for the White House in the November elections, but now the question is who. Will it be African American, Latina, or White? Moderate or progressive?

The answer on who will be its “vice president” is expected in July, two Democratic sources told Efe, who explained that the “casting” has already started with between 6 and 8 applicants.

Amid the pandemic, Joe Bien’s campaign has gone into the background, so the announcement of who would be the Democratic candidate for Vice President could restore momentum and break a news cycle dominated by the controversies that every day stars. the current president, Donald Trump.

These are the six names that have the best chance of winning the Democratic candidacy for Vice President:

Stacey Abrams

African-American politics became one of the party’s stars during the 2018 legislative elections and came very close to winning Georgia’s governorship.

He lost, but did not admit defeat, and on the same night of the elections he founded an organization dedicated to guaranteeing the right to vote of minorities, especially Hispanics and African-Americans, who in the case of Georgia were supposedly removed from the voters list.

The Abrams Advantage: his figure thrills progressives and African Americans. The disadvantage? She has only served as the Georgia state legislator, so she lacks national experience. In addition, he faced some financial problems that made him owe about $ 50,000 in taxes to the Treasury.

Kamala Harris

He competed with Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primaries and, in the first debate between the candidates, attacked him for having opposed in the 1970s a federal policy that sought to promote racial integration in schools.

Harris, a 55-year-old African American senator, is one of the strongest-sounding names to be Joe Biden’s running mate. The two politicians are joined by the late vice president’s son, Beau, with whom Harris developed a friendly relationship when she was California’s attorney general and he held the same position in Delaware.

What works in your favor? Harris is a clear speaker and famous for her sharp questions. His biggest disadvantage: the left does not forgive him that, as California’s attorney general, he was “tough” on low-income defendants, something that also bothers some of the black community.

Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar also faced Biden in the primaries. There she stood out for her performance in the debates and, at the national level, she was portrayed as a candidate for the center.

Therefore, as a possible candidate for the Vice President, Klobuchar could put in the pocket of Biden the states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, which were key to Trump’s victory in 2016.

Already in the primary process, Klobuchar retired before “super Tuesday” and campaigned for Biden to beat progressive Bernie Sanders in Minnesota.

However, Klobuchar’s strength is also his weakness: it appeals to the center, but it does not capture any enthusiasm between the left and the minorities of the party.

Gretchen Whitmer

Another policy that could help Biden conquer the US Midwest is Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan governor who has gained fame for her decision to shut down the state’s economy to curb the coronavirus, sparking protests by gunmen.

Despite the protests, Whitmer is very popular in the state of Michigan, crucial for Trump in the 2016 presidential elections and that she won in the 2018 governor’s elections with a margin of ten points, after a decade of rule republican.

What is the biggest obstacle to being a candidate for the Vice Presidency? Her little experience, since she has only been governor for two years; and, like Klobuchar, neither does it excite the left wing of the party.

Elizabeth Warren

Who does know how to leave the Democratic base ecstatic is Senator Elizabeth Warren, who could help put peace between progressives and party moderates if she is elected as a candidate.

Bankruptcy expert and former Harvard professor, Warren devised and pushed for policies that increased financial regulations after the 2008 crisis. She therefore appears to be the ideal candidate to lead the country’s economic recovery amid the pandemic.

Your biggest disadvantage? Biden and Warren fought in the primary process and made it clear that they differ on a large number of issues, such as healthcare.

Catherine Cortez Masto

As Trump won the 2016 election, Cortez Masto became the first Latina to be elected to the US Senate and the first woman to represent the state of Nevada in its entire history.

Like Harris, Cortez Masto also knew Joe Biden’s son Beau well, as she was a Nevada attorney general, while he was a Delaware attorney general.

Granddaughter of an immigrant from Chihuahua (Mexico), Cortez Masto would help Biden show a serious commitment to the Latino community and that could help him in states such as Arizona and Florida. Against Cortez Masto is his little notoriety at the national level.