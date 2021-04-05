WHO WILL BE THE WINNER OF EXATLÓN MEXICO 2021? THIS SUNDAY APRIL 4

Here we tell you who will win today April 4 – Exatlon Mexico, night that will give us one of the most anticipated competitions of the reality show of Azteca TV.

the last episodes of Exatlon Mexico they are giving us eliminated every day, this time the red team will lose one of the most beloved participants of the competition.

By men Christian anguiano would be the participant who will leave the Exatlón at the hands of Araujo Duck.

Maty alvarez is the first Finalist of the female branch of Exatlon 4 season, First Finalist of the male branch Araujo Duck.

According to the scriptwriters’ leak, by the women the winner will be Evelyn Guijarro, while the men, the champion will be Javi Márquez.

