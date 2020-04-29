Who will be the replacement for Apollo Crews at Money in the Bank? Today WWE has announced how the wrestler will be chosen to replace Crews in the PPV.

During this afternoon’s broadcast of the WWE Bump program, it will be made official who will be the substitute for Apollo Crews in the men’s Money in the Bank match on May 10.

The truth is that not only is there a name, but there are three that can replace Apollo, since the three eliminated in the qualifying matches, Austin Theory, Murphy and MVP will meet in a Last Chance Gauntlet Match next Monday in RAW.

Although this list of participants has not been confirmed by WWE yet due to what has been said in the program in the combat, the three fighters who have not qualified for the combat will participate.

We must remember that Apollo Crews injured his knee last Monday during the bout that pitted him against Andrade for the United States title on RAW.

Money in the Bank men’s bout right now has four confirmed fighters, Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan and Baron Corbin. The fifth fighter will come out of the match between Dolph Ziggler and Otis this Friday on SmackDown and the sixth in this Last Chance Gauntlet Match on Monday.

BREAKING NEWS: Due to the injury @WWpollo suffered on #WWERaw, there will be a Last Chance Gauntlet Match this Monday to determine the final participant in the Men’s #MITB Ladder Match. pic.twitter.com/PJNNYVRafn – WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 29, 2020

