WHO WILL BE THE NEXT ELIMINATED FROM EXATLÓN MEXICO 2021? THIS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31

Here we tell you who goes out today March 31 – Exatlon Mexico, night that will deliver one of the most anticipated eliminations of the reality show of Aztec TV.

the last episodes of Exatlon Mexico they are giving us eliminated every day, this time the red team will lose one of the most beloved participants of the competition.

By men Christian anguiano would be the participant who will leave the Exatlón at the hands of Araujo Duck.

Maty alvarez is the first Finalist of the women’s branch of Exatlon 4 season, First Finalist of the men’s branch Araujo Duck.

Rumors suggest that Heliud will ask for their exit from the competition, on the part of women, Evelin will be the one that leaves the competition.

Show Player