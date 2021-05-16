Getty Images Who will be the new Miss Universe: Predictions. Here Miss Peru, Janick Maceta Del Castillo, archifavorite

Finally, the day awaited by fans of beauty pageants around the world has arrived. This Sunday, May 16, the new Miss Universe will be chosen, who will receive the crown from the hands of the South African Zozibini Tunzi, who held the title for almost 17 months, due to the COVID pandemic, which prevented the holding of the contest last year .

And although within the group of 74 participants from all continents competing for the crown as Miss Universe 2020, the vast majority have made a good impression, in what has been a waste of beauty, glamor and a lot of sympathy, as well as stories. Inspirational lifestyles, missologists match multiple names as archifavorites to win.

Specialized sites, renowned reinologists and fans of the common, have shared lists with the names of their favorites, who initially will advance to a top 21 (20 chosen by the jury and 1 by vote of the public on the internet), then they will go to a top 10, a top 5 and from there the winner will be known. Although there are several misses that have been included in the lists of specialists, there are others that, after having followed their performance step by step, knowing their stories and seeing them on stage, have been climbing positions in our analysis, and could be surprising. .

Although the Latin queens have shone as strong contenders, making many dream that the crown can return to Latin America tonight, after 6 years, when the Latin Paulina Vega, Miss Colombia won it for the last time, it cannot be ignored that it will be Asian and African women, there are also very powerful rivals.

So, these are our predictions for the final gala, where we will see if the jury made up of former Miss Universe Zuleyka Rivera and Brook Lee, as well as executive Sheryl Adkins-Green, actress Arden Cho, businesswomen Deepica Mutyala and Christine Duffy, presenter Keltie Knight, and economist Tatyana Orozco will be more inclined to beauty, runway, charisma, life stories, or a mixture of these details when making their decision.

It should be noted that although this is our Top of possible winners, in the end the election of the new Miss Universe will depend on what the contestants do today on stage, the connection they show with the public and the way they develop in the dreaded questions .

1. Miss Dominican Republic: Kimberly Jiménez

With a history of strength, a social activist in her country, beauty to spare, a slim figure and a beautiful face, the 24-year-old Dominican could be the winner of the evening.

Play

UP CLOSE: Miss Universe Dominican RepublicGet to know Miss Universe Dominican Republic Kimberly Jiménez: model and actress. Download the Miss Universe Official app to vote your favorite delegate into the Top 21 at the 69th MISS UNIVERSE Competition. ✨ Voting from the Philippines? Download the Lazada PH app to vote! First vote FREE! Miss Universe 2019 is Zozibini Tunzi from… 2021-04-27T21: 27: 44Z

2. Miss Myanmar: Thuzar Wint Lwin

Although many missologists do not place her so high in the top, this 22-year-old woman could be crowned tonight, not only for her undeniable beauty, her precious face and her elegance and freshness, but for her life story. The young woman has used her voice to denounce human rights abuses by the military forces in her country. Even when she traveled to Florida, she did so on the run and in a suspicious event, her bags were lost, so she had to resort to costumes borrowed in the contest, which have not been stopped in her to show off.

Play

UP CLOSE: Miss Universe MyanmarGet to know Miss Universe Myanmar Thuzar Wint Lwin: student and model. Download the Miss Universe Official app to vote your favorite delegate into the Top 21 at the 69th MISS UNIVERSE Competition. ✨ Voting from the Philippines? Download the Lazada PH app to vote! First vote FREE! Miss Universe 2019 is Zozibini Tunzi from… 2021-05-07T16: 30: 21Z

3. Miss Jamaica: Miqueal-Symone Williams

This 24-year-old model is not only the owner of a very striking beauty and was one of the most elegant and successful contestants in the preliminary, but also defends a message of struggle about mental health problems, which touch her closely, after having lost to her mother when she was just a child. The Jamaican could be a luxurious Miss Universe with the complete package: beauty, grace, strength and social mission.

Play

UP CLOSE: Miss Universe JamaicaGet to know Miss Universe Jamaica Miqueal-Symone Williams: international model. Download the Miss Universe Official app to vote your favorite delegate into the Top 21 at the 69th MISS UNIVERSE Competition. ✨ Voting from the Philippines? Download the Lazada PH app to vote! First vote FREE! Miss Universe 2019 is Zozibini Tunzi from South Africa… 2021-04-21T14: 00: 22Z

4. Miss Cameroon: Kossinda Angele

This queen is the strongest card in Africa, not only for her beauty and her striking look with long braids but also on the catwalk she is a waste of elegance and sensuality. Likewise, she is a staunch defender of the promotion of education among women as a tool to get out of poverty and oppression, as happened in her case, where she even had to face her family in order to have the right to educate herself.

Play

UP CLOSE: Miss Universe CameroonGet to know Miss Universe Cameroon Angele Kossinda: actress. Download the Miss Universe Official app to vote your favorite delegate into the Top 21 at the 69th MISS UNIVERSE Competition. ✨ Voting from the Philippines? Download the Lazada PH app to vote! First vote FREE! Miss Universe 2019 is Zozibini Tunzi from South Africa Learn… 2021-04-21T14: 00: 10Z

5. Miss Thailand: Amanda Obdam

The representative of Thailand was the absolute winner of the preliminary in Miss Universe, and is the typical impeccable queen, who knows how to look good, impress with her trousseau and shine on stage. Although some experts assure that he has fallen asleep a little in the contest, his favoritism among the public leaves those comments without weight, because it continues to be one of the great ones to win. She is also the owner of impressive public speaking, security, and class.

Play

UP CLOSE: Miss Universe ThailandGet to know Miss Universe Thailand Amanda Obdam: co-founder of Batika Studio. Download the Miss Universe Official app to vote your favorite delegate into the Top 21 at the 69th MISS UNIVERSE Competition. ✨ Voting from the Philippines? Download the Lazada PH app to vote! First vote FREE! Miss Universe 2019 is Zozibini Tunzi from… 2021-04-21T14: 00: 05Z

6. Miss Peru: Janick Maceta del Castillo

This 27-year-old, who lives in New York, where she works as a sound production assistant, is by far the most beautiful face in publishing, and although she has a measured personality, she enchants everyone who sees her. Miss Peru wasted glamor and elegance in the preliminary. She is a staunch defender of animals and a voice against animal brutality.

Play

UP CLOSE: Miss Universe PeruGet to know Miss Universe Peru Janick Maceta Del Castillo: audio engineer. Download the Miss Universe Official app to vote your favorite delegate into the Top 21 at the 69th MISS UNIVERSE Competition. ✨ Voting from the Philippines? Download the Lazada PH app to vote! First vote FREE! Miss Universe 2019 is Zozibini Tunzi from… 2021-04-21T14: 00: 30Z

7. Miss Colombia: Laura Olascuaga

At 25 years old, Miss Colombia is another of the strongest Latin contestants to become known as Miss Universe, not only because of her beauty and grandeur on stage, but because of her connection with the public, her simplicity and her impeccable trousseau. The queen, who was initially harshly criticized after her election, has been able to shut up and is a faithful defender of indigenous rights and the empowerment of women, through training.

Play

UP CLOSE: Miss Universe ColombiaGet to know Miss Universe Colombia Laura Victoria Olascuaga: journalist. Download the Miss Universe Official app to vote your favorite delegate into the Top 21 at the 69th MISS UNIVERSE Competition. ✨ Voting from the Philippines? Download the Lazada PH app to vote! First vote FREE! Miss Universe 2019 is Zozibini Tunzi from South Africa… 2021-04-21T14: 00: 32Z

8. Miss Puerto Rico: Estefanía Soto

The Puerto Rican queen is one of the candidates that has made the best impression among experts to the point that many affirm that she is the strongest candidate to be crowned tonight. At 29 years old, she is an elegant, beautiful, friendly and very prepared woman, who knows how to connect with people and could bring the universal crown back to her island.

Play

UP CLOSE: Miss Universe Puerto RicoGet to know Miss Universe Puerto Rico Estefanía Soto Torres: podcast host. Download the Miss Universe Official app to vote your favorite delegate into the Top 21 at the 69th MISS UNIVERSE Competition. ✨ Voting from the Philippines? Download the Lazada PH app to vote! First vote FREE! Miss Universe 2019 is Zozibini Tunzi from… 2021-04-21T14: 00: 08Z

