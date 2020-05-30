Despite the fact that the X-Men enjoyed great popularity among fans with the films Fox developed for almost two decades, many comic book fans complained that Wolverine was given too much prominence before others. But now, it has been revealed who would be the leader of the X-Men in the MCU.

If only the X-Men were known from the movies, and nobody was familiar with the comics, many might believe that the leader of the X-Men is WolverineBut this is a complete mistake that was masked by Hugh Jackman’s great portrayal on paper.

The true leader is Cyclops and unfortunately neither James Marsden nor Tye Sheridan were given much in the script to be able to work more like Scott Summers, as the character often took a back seat in the Fox franchise as he focused more of his films on the relationship between Charles Xavier, Magneto and Wolverine.

Now that the rights of the mutants have passed to Disney, many fans are wondering who will be the leader of the X-Men in the MCU and thanks to the We Got This Covered portal it has been revealed that the studio plans for Cyclops to finally fulfill that role within the new movies that Marvel Studio plans. But it would not be the only one, since the studio is looking for him to share the limelight with Storm.

If the MCU has demonstrated anything, it is that it can convert characters that do not seem so relevant to movie fans into key pieces that can become a favorite of many, so both Cyclops and Storm, being characters already loved by some fans , with that little push they could become the characters they deserve to be in the movies.

From the news that has come out, it is known that the X-Men could make their debut until phase six in the MCU, but everything indicates that Marvel Studios is eager to try to make it su version of the mutants is as different as possible from the previous incarnations without straying too far from the original comic book material.