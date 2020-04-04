Wrestlemania 36 in Spanish

Over the past few weeks the WWE Universe in Spanish has been surprised by the changes in the Spanish comment table. Marcelo Rodríguez narrated the latest editions of the weekly WWE shows alone. The reason, the strict security measures by COVID 19, which prevent two people from being close at a commentary table or in a study.

The absence of Carlos Cabrera has worried the fans, but we have been able to know that he is well and will be the protagonist with his voice of WWE Wrestlemania 36 in Spanish.

What will the comments of Wrestlemania be like?

For the first time Wrestlemania will be a two-night event. Marcelo Rodriguez and Carlos Cabrera will divide the work, since each of them will narrate one night. It is hoped that once the entire COVID19 issue is over, they will both return to the comment table together.

Carlos Cabrera’s record

Carlos Cabrera is the commentator who has played the most editions of Wrestlemania. Hugo Savinovich let us know that he is even above Michael Cole with the following Tweet:

My brother, Carlitos La Voz Cabrera, is the announcer who holds the record for the most stories in the Wrestlemania event with 25 events, as he has been narrating since 1995 consecutively. Michael Cole follows with 17 stories. # Wwe #wrestlemania #record pic.twitter.com/ypCrsSwQzr

