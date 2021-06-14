Who will be the best free agents in the NBA this summer?

The NBA lives its period of greatest movement during this month of June. A stage in which the title is decided between the best teams of the season, but when many are already working on the planning of the next course. The importance of the preseason with all its important elements is increasingly crucial, starting with the NBA Draft and continuing with Free Agency 2021.

There are summers and summers, each one with its different conditions and with more or less prominence for some of the best footballers in the league, but this is going to be a very eventful one for some of the stars of the best basketball league on the planet.

The top-5

Next, we expose the 5 highest-level players who will go to Free Agency 2021 and who could change teams this summer:

– Chris Paul: the base of Phoenix suns he is being one of the most remarkable players of the season in the NBA. The Arizona leader who comes from various concerts against the Nuggets and has already qualified his team for the Western Conference is one of the players who will hit the market. A veteran with a quality and fundamentals that scare, will he change of scene?

– Carmelo Anthony: And if we talk about veterans, the Portland Trail Blazers forward is one of the most noteworthy. A scandalous scorer and a great passer who could reinforce any contender for the ring.

– Blake Griffin: the renewed pivot of Brooklyn nets He does it all when motivated. Score, defend, shoot 3, dominate the rebound and even crush. A more than useful player for small ball systems that will also be released.

– Lonzo Ball: one of the names that we will hear the most in this offseason. New Orleans Pelicans will not go after its restricted agent and his name has already been linked to many franchises. Sixers, Bulls, Knicks … half the league is going for one of the great generators of play in the position of playmaker.

– DeMar DeRozan: the scorer’s stage San antonio spurs It seems to have come to an end and Free Agency will be the time for the former Raptors to change fate. Without great numbers in the outside launch, but dominating the medium and short distance. Where will it end?