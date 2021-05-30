Who will be performing at the Memorial Day concert?

Getty Images Sara Bareilles is one of the performers at tonight’s Memorial Day Concert.

The PBS National Memorial Day Concert has been a tradition for over 30 years. The concert will air tonight, Sunday, May 30 at 8:00 pm ET. US troops serving around the world can also watch the concert on the American Forces network.

Tonight’s program will honor American veterans, service men and women, and military families. Emmy Award-winning actress Kathy Baker will honor the nurses who served in Vietnam and Joe Morton from “Scandal” will honor the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.

Here are all of the artists for tonight, according to the PBS website.

Gladys knight

R&B legend and seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight is among the artists taking the stage tonight. Knight celebrated his 77th birthday on Memorial Day weekend on May 28. He took to Instagram to thank fans for the birthday wishes. “Every birthday is truly a blessing and I am praying that you are well, happy and stay safe my loves,” he wrote.

Knight made a name for herself as part of “Gladys Knight & The Pips,” with iconic songs like “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”

Most recently, the “Empress of Soul” took third place on “The Masked Singer” in 2019, disguised as a bee.

Sara bareilles

Also featured will be Sara Bareilles, a Grammy Award-winning songwriter and songwriter from the Broadway musical “Waitress.” Bareilles caused a musical stir in 2007 with the release of his hit single, “Love Song.”

You can now catch Bareilles on the Peacock streaming service on “Girls 5Eva,” a musical comedy written by Tina Fey. In an Instagram post on May 6, Bareilles said that filming the series was “one of the most joyful and rewarding experiences of my entire life.”

The Marine Singers of the US Navy Band

It wouldn’t be a Memorial Day concert without performances by military bands. The Marine Singers of the US Navy Band are among the men and women of the music service performing tonight.

According to the United States Navy Band website, the Sea Chanters were first formed in 1956 by Lieutenant Harold Fultz. The group was originally all-male, but women have been part of the ensemble since 1980.

The group performs everything from opera pieces to choral music to marine chants.

Alan Jackson

Country artist Alan Jackson is a member of both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

His many Top 10 hits include “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and “Country Boy.” His most recent album, “Where Have You Gone,” was released on May 14. He is also the owner of “AJ’s Good Time Bar” in downtown Nashville.

Mickey guyton

NPR named country star Mickey Guyton’s song “Black Like Me” as one of the Top 10 Songs of 2020. Guyton, a relatively new artist, released her self-titled debut EP in 2015.

Since then, Guyton has performed at the White House, the ACM Awards, and the Grammys. She was the first black solo artist to be nominated for a Grammy in the Country category.

All the other artists performing tonight are:

Here is the full list of all the other artists who will be participating in tonight’s Memorial Day Concert, as listed on the PBS website.

• Joe Mantegna

• Gary Sinise

• General Colin L. Powell

• Vince Gill

• Steve Buscemi

• Mary McCormack

• Four Tops

• Bailee Madison

• Brian d’Arcy James

• Denyce Graves

• Jack Everly

• The National Symphony Orchestra

• The Military District of Washington

• Trumpets of the US Army Herald.

• The US Army Choir, The Voices of the Army and the Lower Rank Army Band

• Singing Sergeants of the US Air Force.

• The Soldiers Choir of the United States Army Field Band

This is the original version of Heavy.com

READ MORE: Chelsea Champions League champion for the second time in its history